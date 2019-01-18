Maruti Suzuki Swift waiting period to reduce as Suzuki’s second Gujarat plant starts production

Here's some good news for all Maruti Suzuki Swift enthusiasts as your car could be in your possession sooner than expected and the reason for this is the Suzuki's second Gujarat plant starting operations. Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) today announced that post completion of its second plant in Gujarat, the company has started production of the popular hatchback Swift. Owing to the production from this plant we expect the company to be able to cut down the waiting period of Swift considerably in the days to come.

The first plant by SMG was made operational in Gujarat in February 2017 with a production capacity of 250,000 units per annum split between the Baleno and Swift. The second plant also has an annual capacity of 250,000 units but will produce only the Swift as of now. This puts the total annual production capacity of SMG at 500,000 units.

This combined increase in production will help Maruti Suzuki to further increase its overall volumes. Maruti Suzuki already has an annual production capacity of 1.5 million units and with the 500,000 units from SMG the company's total capacity goes up to a massive 2 million units. The powertrain plant in Gujarat presently produces 250,000 units of the 1.2 litre petrol engine and 160,000 units of the five-speed manual transmission and the AGS, automated manual transmission.

This, however, is not a point of rest for the company as it now setting up its third plant in Gujarat with production slated to go live in 2020. This production increase will continue to be aided by a constant optimisation of the company's existing production lines since Maruti Suzuki aims to achieve three million annual sales by 2025 in India.

The driving force behind Maruti Suzuki's increase in volumes over the last few years is largely down to the introduction of new models with a premium design approach. The recently introduced Ciaz sedan has already become the sales leader in its segment and other models such as the Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Swift and Alto continue to drive volumes further. The company is also going to launch the brand new version of its massively popular Wagon R hatchback next week. With a new design, smart features and more space we expect the car to be a runaway success provided Maruti Suzuki prices it competitively.

All these factors along with the deeply rooted network of the company across the country provide a good reason to believe that the company will continue to expand its production capacity and will be able to achieve its three million sales target well in time or earlier as well.