Maruti Suzuki Swift updated with SmartPlay Studio infotainment but only in this variant

The Maruti Suzuki Swift though doesn't get any other update and we would have wished for a feature enhancement like the 2020 Dzire.

By:Updated: April 16, 2020 4:46:34 PM

Maruti Suzuki has silently updated the Swift in India. There are no mechanical changes like in the Dzire. Instead, Maruti Suzuki has added the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system in the Swift. The Maruti Suzuki Swift prices start from Rs 5.19 lakh and go up to Rs 8.02 lakh, ex-showroom. These prices haven’t changed either. The Swift is available only with a 1.2-litre petrol engine as of now.

The SmartPlay Studio infotainment first made its way in the new WagonR and then was added to the other MSIL products. Only the ZXi+ and ZXi+ AGS versions get the updated touchscreen infotainment system. Maruti has, at the moment, given a 2-DIN audio system to the lower versions. The Swift is a feature-loaded car and in the top trims, comes with an automatic headlamp, reverse parking camera and more.

Coming to the engine, the Maruti Suzuki Swift gets a BS6, 1.2-litre petrol motor that pumps out 83hp of power and 113Nm torque. This engine can be ordered with a 5-speed manual or Automated Manual Transmission (AGS). The claimed efficiency is 21.21kmpl for both the transmission options.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift might also get the Dzire’s 1.2-litre Dualjet engine that puts out a higher 89hp of power and the same 113Nm. Seeing that this engine not only gives better-claimed mileage (23kmpl), it is but prudent that MSIL introduces it with the Swift. Moreover, petrol is going to be the mainstay for Maruti Suzuki products in India as the maker has said that it will not produce any more diesel versions.

Upcoming products from MSIL include the new S-Cross petrol. The car is already being teased on the Nexa website and it is highly likely that the company will launch it once the lockdown is over. It will be the same 1.5-litre unit that is there on the Brezza but could get hybrid tech as standard.

