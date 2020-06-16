Maruti Suzuki Swift turns 15! King of its segment since 2005 and here’s why

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is now 15 years old in India. Spanning over three generations, the Swift has gathered over 22 lakh sales since 2005 and has been the segment leader for the last 15 years. The Maruti Suzuki in the last 15 years has taken the market by storm, and here’s how!

By:Published: June 16, 2020 2:07 PM

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Swift hatchback. The Swift is now a 15-year old nameplate and after three generations of being on sale, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 22 lakh units of the hatchback in India. The Maruti Suzuki at the time pioneered the segment, offering a compact, youthful and sporty car for the masses, at a slightly premium position than what was occupied by the Zen which was discontinued in 2006. The Maruti Suzuki Swift used the global design language and came equipped with a new line of engines. In the last 15 years that the Maruti Suzuki Swift has been on sale in India, the model has become the leader in the segment and has held the position for 14 years.

In 2018, Maruti Suzuki launched the third-generation model of the Swift. The 2018 Model year Maruti Suzuki Swift is the same model currently on sale and is based on Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform, featuring a brand new design. With the new Swift, Maruti Suzuki now holds close to 30% of the market and stands as the best selling model in its segment in the financial year 2019-20.

Not only in India, but the Suzuki Swift is also known for its understated looks, and ability to pack a big punch, well above its weight class globally. The Swift inherently was designed as a driver’s car, something that stands true to this day for all variations of the vehicle on sale globally.

Suzuki has updated the Swift recently with new updates and reworked styling, and the Swift in India is expected to receive a similar treatment cosmetically, along with new features and the new 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual VVT petrol engine to go up against its segment rivals like the Hyundai Nios and the Ford Figo.

