Maruti Suzuki Swift scores 1-star safety rating at Global NCAP [Video]

Maruti Swift’s child occupant protection has also secured a single star out of 5.

In the latest round of crash tests conducted by Global NCAP, the Maruti Suzuki Swift has achieved a 1-star safety rating out of 5 for both adult and child occupant protection. In this second batch of cars tested under the revised and more stringent Global NCAP’s protocols, the Swift has been tested along with S-Presso, Ignis and the Mahindra Scorpio N.

In 2018 and under Global NCAP’s old testing protocol, the Maruti Swift had secured a 2-star safety rating which has fallen to a single star now. The reason is that the new protocols take additional factors into account while crash testing a car such as side impact test, mandatory compliance with pedestrian protection norms, standard fitment of ESC as well as a more stringent evaluation of chest load readings on the crash test dummies and also side impact test for the child dummies.

Maruti Swift safety rating: Adult occupants

For adult occupant protection, the Maruti Swift has scored 19.19 out of 34 points and the bodyshell of the Swift was rated as unstable. The tested model was manufactured in India for the domestic market and comes fitted with dual front airbags, seat belt pretensioners, rear ISOFIX anchorages and seat belt reminders. The ratings are applicable for the Maruti Dzire as well since both are underpinned by the same platform.

“GlobalNCAP congratulates MahindraRise on its continuing commitment to safety. However, it’s of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, Maruti Suzuki, still offers such poorly performing models.” said Alejandro Furas, the Secretary General of Global NCAP.

@

“GlobalNCAP congratulates @MahindraRise on its continuing commitment to safety. However, it's of great concern that the manufacturer with the largest market share in India, @Maruti_Corp, still offers such poorly performing models.” A Furas, SecGen @GlobalNCAP.#SaferCarsForIndia pic.twitter.com/XukeWHsKPE — GlobalNCAP (@GlobalNCAP) December 12, 2022

In the frontal impact test, GNCAP has reported good protection to the driver’s and passenger’s head and neck whereas the protection for the driver’s chest was weak but adequate for the passenger.

Maruti Swift safety rating: Child occupants

Child occupant protection in the Maruti Swift has also secured a single star out of 5. It is rated at 16.68 points out of a possible 49 which includes a dynamic score of 12.82 points and CRS (child restrain system) installation score of 3.86 points.

The Swift is equipped with standard ISOFIX anchorages only for the two outboard rear seats but misses out for the front passenger seat. It also misses out on a three-point seat belt for the rear passenger seated in the middle.