Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced that Swift has achieved the 2.5 Million unit sales milestone. The Maruti Suzuki Swift took 16 years to achieve this landmark.

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has announced that its best-selling hatchback – Swift has achieved the 2.5 million unit sales milestone. The Maruti Suzuki Swift was first launched in the Indian market back in the year 2005 and since then, this sporty hatchback has found more than 2.5 million customers in the country. Maruti Suzuki Swift is a very popular car in India and it has been reigning over the Indian roads for more than 16 years now.

Ever since the Swift has been launched in the country, it has been one of the best-selling cars in its segment. In fact, this sporty hatchback was India’s best-selling car for the financial year 2020-21 with total sales of more than 1.72 lakh units in the country.

The Swift achieved the 1 million sales milestone in India in the year 2013, i.e. eight years after its launch. The 2 million sales mark was achieved in the year 2018 and now, this popular hatch has transcended its own records by clocking cumulative sales of 2.5 million units. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently in its third-generation avatar and it is the only car in India to have won the prestigious ICOTY (Indian Car Of The Year) award thrice, i.e. for all three generations.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki cars to get expensive: Here’s why and how much

Speaking on the success of Swift, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “With its launch in 2005, Swift heralded the start of the premium hatchback segment in India. The most awarded premium hatchback in the country, Maruti Suzuki Swift is the only car to win the prestigious ICOTY awards for all three generations. Every generation of Maruti Suzuki Swift has been India’s favourite and has won the hearts of over 2.5 million Swift lovers. The No. 1 selling car of FY20-21, the sporty Swift has created a glorious legacy with its scintillating looks and power-packed performance.”

He further added, “Swift is not a car, it is a feeling, an emotion and a refreshing new thought process that challenged many notions around hatchbacks. This success is a testament to the love of customers and critics for Brand Swift. With more than 52% of customers below the age of 35 years, Swift has been constantly refreshed to match the changing aspirations of its evolving young customers We wouldn’t have achieved this remarkable milestone without the unceasing support from our customers.”

