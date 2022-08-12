Maruti Suzuki Swift S CNG launched; priced at Rs 7.77 lakh

The Maruti Swift S-CNG VXI variant is priced at Rs 7.77 lakh while the ZXI has a price tag of Rs 8.45 lakh, both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The CNG-powered hatchback has a monthly subscription price of Rs. 16,499 per month.

Maruti Suzuki has launched a new CNG version of one of its most selling cars, the Swift at a starting price of Rs. 7.77 lakh, ex-showroom. With this launch, Maruti has taken its CNG line-up to 9 cars and claims that the hatchback is now the most fuel-efficient hatchback in the country.

The Maruti Swift S-CNG VXI variant is priced at Rs 7.77 lakh while the ZXI has a price tag of Rs 8.45 lakh, both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The CNG-powered hatchback has a monthly subscription price of Rs. 16,499 per month.

The Maruti Swift S-CNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that does duty on its petrol counterpart. It produces 90bhp and 113Nm of torque. However, the CNG version produces only 77bhp and 98.5Nm of torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki sweetens the deal by claiming that the hatchback boasts a fuel economy of 30.90km/kg.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG gets dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio that ensures superior performance with better savings. Maruti claims of enhanced safety with stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage

in the entire CNG structure, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and a microswitch

ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process.