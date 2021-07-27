Maruti Suzuki Swift prices hiked: Gets more expensive by this much

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a huge hit ever since it arrived. But now, it seems to have gotten dearer to obtain as prices for the hatchback have been hiked by the manufacturer.

July 27, 2021

For a second time within a month, Maruti Suzuki has hiked the prices of the Swift model. Earlier in June 2021, Maruti Suzuki had revised the prices of its CNG powered range of vehicles in addition to the Swift hatchback. The automaker is claimed to have increased prices of the Swift citing the increase in input and transportation cost in production, on both occasions. The price hike of the Swift ranges between Rs 1,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on the variant.

The VXi, VXi AMT, ZXi, ZXi AMT, ZXi+, ZXi+ dual-tone, and ZXi+ AMT variants of the Swift have seen prices go up by Rs 15,000 on the ex-showroom amount. The entry-level base Lxi variant prices have increased by Rs 8,000 while the top of the line ZXi+ AMT dual-tone is more expensive by Rs 1,000.

The new prices of the Maruti Suzuki Swift range between Rs 5.81 lakh to Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi. The Maruti Suzuki Swift rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo, which has been introduced with a new automatic variant recently. But in that price range, the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger fall into the same segment in SUV body styles as well.

Maruti Suzuki discontinued its entire range of diesel engines in the Indian market in the BS6 era. The automaker is betting big on CNG versions as alternatives. Test mules of a CNG powered Swift has been seen on the roads ahead of its launch. In addition, the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio has also been spotted during development. We expect the automaker to make announcements for both models soon or sometime around the festive season. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki is also celebrating the 6th anniversary of its premium Nexa channel of dealerships in 2021.

