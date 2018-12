Maruti Suzuki Swift outsells Alto to become India’s best selling car: All you need to know!

In a slower than expected market, Maruti Suzuki’s champion has been the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Swift which has emerged as the best selling car among private vehicles in India for the month of November. The Swift takes the baton away from its entry-level stablemate the Alto, which occupied the number one spot in the same month last year, to the fourth position.

According to data by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Swift sold 22,191 units last month as against 13,337 units in the year-ago month when it occupied the sixth spot in the best-selling PV model list. Retaining the second place last month was MSI's compact sedan Dzire with 21,037 units sold, albeit lesser number compared to 22,492 units in November last year. Taking the fifth place, the is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara za sold 14,378 units last month coming at the fifth spot, down from the fourth position in November 2017 when it sold 14,458 units. Completing a sweep of the top six spots for MSI was Wagon R with 11,311 units sold last month, down from fifth in November last year when it clocked 14,038 units.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd's (HMIL) premium hatchback Elite i20 sold 10,555 units in November coming at seventh position, up from eighth in the same month last year when it sold 10,236 units. HMIL's SUV Creta clocked 9,677 units to be at the eighth position, moving up one slot from November last year when it registered 8,528 units.

Another compact car from the company's stable, Grand i10 sold 9,252 units last month coming in at the ninth spot, down from seventh in the year-ago month when it sold 13,249 units. Making an entry into the top ten best selling PV models was HMIL's comeback model Santro with 9,009 units. It was re-launched in October this year after it was discontinued in December 2014.

With Inputs from PTI