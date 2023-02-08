Maruti Suzuki Swift now gets ESP as standard feature

Maruti Suzuki has made Electronic Stability Program (ESP) a standard feature across the Swift range, which was previously available in select trims.

As safety standards in cars are becoming more stringent, carmakers are making some of their safety features standard. Maruti Suzuki has made Electronic Stability Program (ESP) standard across its variants, which was previously available with the top-spec trims alone.

The update in ESP as a standard safety feature is not limited to the Maruti Suzuki Swift alone, and the Baleno gets it as standard as well. Maruti Suzuki had previously updated safety features on the S-Presso too, along with an updated engine.

Apart from the safety features, Maruti Suzuki also updated the Baleno, Ertiga, and the XL-6 with connectivity features in the form of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with the 9.0-inch infotainment system.

Staying with the Swift, the carmaker launched a new colour edition for the hatchback, called Pearl Midnight Black, under the Black Edition Range. The colour scheme is available with other Maruti Suzuki Arena cars as well, such as the Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R, Dzire, and Ertiga.

In the wake of upping car safety, Hyundai now offers 4 airbags as standard across variants of the newly-launched Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and the Venue, while the top-spec trims get six airbags.