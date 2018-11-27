Maruti Suzuki Swift crosses historic milestone of two million sales since May 2005

Maruti Suzuki India today announced a significant milestone of its brand Swift registering total sales of two million since its first launch in India in May 2005. Marut Suzuki Swift has been very popular with young and first-time car buyers. The Swift has offered sporty styling and good handling for years now. And the new generation of Swift this year was well appreciated for continuing the original Swift DNA along with promising a far more premium appeal.

The third generation Swift was launched in India during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. Based on the 5th-generation Heartect platform, the Swift is now lighter and more agile. The platform gives more strength and rigidity and helps to improve the power to weight ratio, leading to better acceleration.

The new Swift achieved the fastest one lakh sales bookings in less than ten weeks. At the same time, Maruti Suzuki increased production of the Swift by 45% to 1.39 lakh units during April-Oct 2018-19, as against previous year.

Maruti Suzuki also offers the Swift with AGS (Auto Gear Shift), which contribute to over 20% of Swift sales.

Expressing his gratefulness towards two million Swift customers, Mr. R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (M&S) at Maruti Suzuki India said: “Swift achieving two million sales milestone is a proud moment for all of us at Maruti Suzuki India. Brand Swift has consistently featured among the top 5 best-selling cars in India for more than a decade.

“This has been an extraordinary journey and at this juncture, I would like to express my gratitude to all our customers for their immense trust in the brand. The success is strongly associated with Swift’s dynamic performance, advanced design and technology, reliability, durability and best-in-class fuel-efficiency that characterize Maruti Suzuki’s DNA. With increased output aimed at reducing the waiting period, I would like to reinforce our commitment towards Maruti Suzuki customers.”