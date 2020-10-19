Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition launched: Get these features for Rs 25,000 more

The Swift limited edition is on offer for a few months and brings in a lot of accessories for a marginal price increase. One can buy the Swift only with a petrol engine and with manual as well as AMT.

It is that time when manufacturers launch special or limited edition models to bring in a festive season cheer. Customers usually get attracted with the bling on offer and don’t mind shelling out a bit more for these additional features and exclusivity. Maruti Suzuki is doing just that now with its limited edition Swift model. The Maruti Suzuki Swift limited edition has been launched in India and is available at all dealerships across the country. The changes are cosmetic and hence one gets an all-black grille garnish, front under spoiler, rear spoiler, body side molding, side body kit, rear body kit and door visors. Maruti says that one can opt for the limited edition Swift with all the available variants, right from the LXi. Maruti calls it limited edition and we assume it will be on sale only for a couple of months from now.

Inside, you get new seat upholstery to complement the looks. Maruti says that over the price of the regular Swift, you need to pay Rs 24,990 to get this kit. It seems value-for-money as individually if you were to customise your Swift with these accessories, then the overall cost will exceed Rs 30,000. Thinking of the fact that the Swift sells in excess of 15,000-20,000 units each month, there definitely will be an added influx in sales. Maruti has done precious little to update the Swift right from the time it was introduced a few years ago. Unfortunately, the diesel engine has been dropped from the line-up. In this scenario, the 84hp/114Nm, 1.2-litre is also the old unit and not the newer one from the Dzire.

It is rumored that this engine will shortly make its way to the Swift. The limited edition could be Maruti’s way of getting stocks of the older car off the shelf before introducing the facelifted version an new engine.

