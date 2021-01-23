Maruti Suzuki Swift India’s best selling car 2020: Over 1.6 lakh units sold despite COVID-19

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been leading its segment for the last 15 years as the best selling model in India. In 2020, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.6 lakh units of the Swift in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By:January 23, 2021 4:04 PM

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has sold over 1.6 lakh units of the Swift hatchback in 2020. This awards the Maruti Suzuki Swift as the best selling car in India in the calendar year. Since the model was launched in 2005, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 2.3 million units. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and also with the automaker abandoning its diesel line-up in the BS6 era, the Swift is the best selling model in India in 2020. Additionally, in the brand’s current line-up, the Swift and the Celerio are two models that have not been updated in the last 2 years in terms of features or styling updates, this makes the Swift one of the oldest models in the range.

The journey for the Maruti Suzuki Swift started back in 2005. By 2010, Maruti Suzuki had reached the milestone of 5 lakh units sold in the Indian market. In 2013, Maruti Suzuki made the announcement that it had already doubled that number to 10 lakh units. In another three years time, another 5 lakh units of the Swift were sold, making it a total of 15 lakh units by 2016. Now, after four more years, Maruti Suzuki has reached the 23 lakh units sales milestone of the Swift in 2020.

Maruti Suzuki claims that more than 53% of Swift customers below the age of 35 years. The Swift has been the segment leader as well ever since it was launched 15 years ago. In the BS6 era, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a single-engine option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 81hp and 113Nm of torque. The engine is available with the option of a 5-speed manual or semi-automatic transmission. The Swift is certified to deliver a fuel efficiency of 21.1kpl. The Swift is currently priced between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.74 lakh: Engine, specs, features including Hinglish voice commands

Tata Altroz iTurbo launched at Rs 7.74 lakh: Engine, specs, features including Hinglish voice commands

Tata Harrier, Nexon and other car prices hiked: Customers who booked before this date get benefits

Tata Harrier, Nexon and other car prices hiked: Customers who booked before this date get benefits

Exchange used two-wheelers with electric scooters, e-bikes: BLive, CredR launch service in 4 cities

Exchange used two-wheelers with electric scooters, e-bikes: BLive, CredR launch service in 4 cities

Why your new KTM 390 Duke, RE Interceptor will not have imported Metzeler, Pirelli tyres now

Why your new KTM 390 Duke, RE Interceptor will not have imported Metzeler, Pirelli tyres now

Back To The Future's DMC DeLorean could make comeback as an electric car

Back To The Future's DMC DeLorean could make comeback as an electric car

Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

Citroen opens first dealership in Ahmedabad: C5 Aircross SUV India unveil on Feb 1

Citroen opens first dealership in Ahmedabad: C5 Aircross SUV India unveil on Feb 1

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Gets a price hike of Rs 20,000

2021 Kawasaki Versys 1000 launched in India: Gets a price hike of Rs 20,000

India’s first self-repairing two-wheeler! Komaki electric bikes launched

India’s first self-repairing two-wheeler! Komaki electric bikes launched

Man steals Lamborghini as Christmas present: Black Urus SUV still missing

Man steals Lamborghini as Christmas present: Black Urus SUV still missing

Price hike alert! Suzuki Access 125 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Suzuki Access 125 gets costlier in India by this much

Top bikes with dual-channel ABS under Rs 2 lakh: Bajaj Dominar, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

Top bikes with dual-channel ABS under Rs 2 lakh: Bajaj Dominar, TVS Apache RTR200 and more

Mercedes-Benz EQA breaks cover: All-electric baby Merc to rival Tesla Model Y

Mercedes-Benz EQA breaks cover: All-electric baby Merc to rival Tesla Model Y

69% in India keen on subscription-based vehicle ownership: Deloitte study finds

69% in India keen on subscription-based vehicle ownership: Deloitte study finds

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date out: Key facts about British brand's flagship roadster

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS India launch date out: Key facts about British brand's flagship roadster

Hero MotoCorp marks roll out of 10 crore units: Unveils 6 celebration editions signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Hero MotoCorp marks roll out of 10 crore units: Unveils 6 celebration editions signed by Shah Rukh Khan

Delhi gets India’s first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Delhi gets India’s first Porsche Studio! Special interactive dealership now open

Fixcraft: How a start-up is helping provide high quality car repair at lower costs

Fixcraft: How a start-up is helping provide high quality car repair at lower costs

Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched in India: Price, specs, features of Gemopai Miso rival

Okinawa Dual electric scooter launched in India: Price, specs, features of Gemopai Miso rival

Renault India sales network expands to 500 touchpoints in 2020: All-new Kiger unveil on 28 Jan

Renault India sales network expands to 500 touchpoints in 2020: All-new Kiger unveil on 28 Jan