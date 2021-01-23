Maruti Suzuki Swift India’s best selling car 2020: Over 1.6 lakh units sold despite COVID-19

The Maruti Suzuki Swift has been leading its segment for the last 15 years as the best selling model in India. In 2020, Maruti Suzuki sold over 1.6 lakh units of the Swift in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki has announced that it has sold over 1.6 lakh units of the Swift hatchback in 2020. This awards the Maruti Suzuki Swift as the best selling car in India in the calendar year. Since the model was launched in 2005, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 2.3 million units. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and also with the automaker abandoning its diesel line-up in the BS6 era, the Swift is the best selling model in India in 2020. Additionally, in the brand’s current line-up, the Swift and the Celerio are two models that have not been updated in the last 2 years in terms of features or styling updates, this makes the Swift one of the oldest models in the range.

The journey for the Maruti Suzuki Swift started back in 2005. By 2010, Maruti Suzuki had reached the milestone of 5 lakh units sold in the Indian market. In 2013, Maruti Suzuki made the announcement that it had already doubled that number to 10 lakh units. In another three years time, another 5 lakh units of the Swift were sold, making it a total of 15 lakh units by 2016. Now, after four more years, Maruti Suzuki has reached the 23 lakh units sales milestone of the Swift in 2020.

Maruti Suzuki claims that more than 53% of Swift customers below the age of 35 years. The Swift has been the segment leader as well ever since it was launched 15 years ago. In the BS6 era, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is offered with a single-engine option of a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. It produces 81hp and 113Nm of torque. The engine is available with the option of a 5-speed manual or semi-automatic transmission. The Swift is certified to deliver a fuel efficiency of 21.1kpl. The Swift is currently priced between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.2 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

