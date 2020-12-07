Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

The sentiment for buying new cars in India is at its low point and has been for some time. But among them, there have been some small wins worth celebrating for. These are the ten best selling cars in November 2020.

In November 2020, the Indian auto industry registered a slump in sales when comparing month-on-month trends. Passenger vehicle sales in November 2020 were down by 14%. However, year-on-year figures saw sales grow by 9%. Having said that, since the end of 2018, the Indian auto sector has been struggling, so the growth of 9% needs to be taken with a grain of salt. But when looking at what is selling in terms of volume, Maruti Suzuki as always holds the top five spots in the best sellers list with Hyundai and Kia the only other automakers also being included. These are the ten best selling cars in India for November 2020.

1) Maruti Suzuki Swift (18,498 units)

The love for the Maruti Suzuki Swift seems to be undying. The Swift has been one of the best selling cars in India and is currently one of the oldest model offerings in the brand’s portfolio apart from the Celerio. Selling 18,498 units of the Swift in November 2020, the demand for the Swift has fallen by 4.2% year-on-year, despite that, it is the best selling car in November 2020.

2) Maruti Suzuki Baleno (17,872 units)

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the other hatchback from the brand that offers the same functionality as the Swift, but with an added touch of premium. Maruti Suzuki sold 17,872 unit of the Baleno in November 2020 meaning that is one behind the Swift as the second best selling car of the month.

3) Maruti Suzuki WagonR (16,256 units)

Yes, its another Maruti and this time it is the WagonR. With 16,356 units sold in November 2020, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the best selling tall-boy hatchback and the third best selling car in November. The demand for the WagonR has now risen, seeing double-digit growth when comparing year-on-year sales showing 11% growth in demand.

4) Maruti Suzuki Alto (15,321 units)

The car that mobilised the masses in India has always been the Maruti Suzuki Alto. Even though the love for small SUVs are on the rise, in November Maruti Suzuki sold 15,321 units of the Alto recording marginal growth in sales of the model. While its SUV-styled counterpart, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso didn’t fare as well, not appearing on the top-10 chart in November 2020.

5) Maruti Suzuki Dzire (13,536 units)

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the undisputed sub-compact sedan in the Indian market fending off the charge from the likes of the Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire, Honda Amaze and the Tata Tigor. But, as buying trends move away from sedans to SUVs, the demand for the Dzire has dropped by 23.3% compared to November last year. Despite that, the Dzire is still more popular than any SUV in the Indian market taking the fifth spot on the list.

6) Hyundai Creta (12,017 units)

Hyundai has hit the nail perfectly with the all-new Creta. The second-generation model quickly became a segment leader and is now the most popular SUV model in the Indian market. In November 2020, Hyundai India sold 12,017 units of the compact SUV bettering its sibling the Kia Seltos and also the Nissan Kicks, two of its closest rivals. The Hyundai Creta now sits comfortably in the sixth spot on the best-sellers list this month.

7) Kia Sonet (11,417 units)

The Kia Sonet is a runaway success just like its elder brother, the Seltos, was when it arrived in the Indian market. Offering a youthful and aggressive styling and packed with features, three engine and four transmission options to choose from, Kia sold 11,417 unit of the sub-compact SUV. The Sonet is now the best selling model in its segment bettering the Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by a significant margin.

8) Maruti Suzuki Eeco (11,183 units)

The first utility model on the list is the Maruti Suzuki Eeco. Its popularity comes down to the fact that it’s the most affordable way to carry the most amount of people. Its popularity allowed Maruti Suzuki to sell 11,186 units of the van making it the eighth best selling passenger vehicle in November 2020.

9) Hyundai Grand i10 (10,936 units)

The Grand i10 is the second Hyundai to make it to the top-10 list. The Grand i10 although lost some ground to the Kia Sonet and the Maruti Suzuki Eeco, by selling 10,936 units, Hyundai Motor India recorded growth as volume sales of the model grew by 7.4%.

10) Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (9,557 units)

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is the largest car on this list. The MPV is capable of accommodating upto seven people and has been quite popular in the Indian market. Powered by its 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine and offered with the CNG option. The Ertiga replaces the Vitara Brezza from the list of best-selling cars this month having sold 9,557 units in November 2020.

