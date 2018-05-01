Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Dzire boost sales by 14% in April: Maruti sells over 1.72 lakh cars in April 2018

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 172,986 units (including exports) in the recently concluded month of April 2018. In the domestic market, the company sold over 1.64 lakh units registering a growth of 14.2 percent. The company had sold a total of over 144,081 units in April 2017.

Maruti Suzuki’s mini-segment that comprises of the Alto and WagonR saw a decline in sales by 2.8 percent. The company sold 37,794 units in this segment. The biggest growth driver for Maruti Suzuki has been its compact segment. India’s top-selling cars including Swift, Dzire, Celery, Baleno and Ignis helped Maruti Suzuki to grow over 31 percent in the segment. It sold a total of 83,834 units. Sales of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz declined by over 27.2 percent with a total sales of 5116 units. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will make its India debut in August 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga sales saw Maruti Suzuki maintaining the leadership position in the UV space and in the first month of FY 2018-19 the company posted a marginal 0.8 percent growth in this space by selling 20,804 units. In 2018, the company will also launch the new generation of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that is scheduled for market launch around the festive season. The company will also launch the new generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in 2019.

Maruti Suzuki sales for April 2018 are given below:

Category: Sub-segment Models April April'17 - March'18 2018 2017 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 37,794 38,897 -2.8% 427,183 A: Compact Swift, Ignis, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 83,834 63,584 31.8% 748,475 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 5,116 7,024 -27.2% 58,913 Total A: Passenger Cars 126,744 109,505 15.7% 1,234,571 B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross 20,804 20,638 0.8% 253,759 C: Vans Omni, Eeco 15,886 13,938 14.0% 155,137 Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales 163,434 144,081 13.4% 1,643,467 Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 1,544 411 275.7% 10,033 Domestic Sales 164,978 144,492 14.2% 1,653,500 Export Sales 8,008 6,723 19.1% 126,074 Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 172,986 151,215 14.4% 1,779,574

Maruti Suzuki exports for the month stood at 8,008 units at a growth of 19%. Overall the company sold a total of 172,986 units at a 14.4 percent growth. The company had sold a total of 151,215 units in April 2017.