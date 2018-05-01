  1. Auto
  2. Car News
  3. Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Dzire boost sales by 14% in April: Maruti sells over 1.72 lakh cars in April 2018

Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno, Dzire boost sales by 14% in April: Maruti sells over 1.72 lakh cars in April 2018

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga sales saw Maruti Suzuki maintaining the leadership position in the UV space and in the first month of FY 2018-19 the company posted a marginal 0.8 percent growth in this space by selling 20,804 units. In 2018, the company will also launch the new generation of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that is scheduled for market launch around the festive season.

By: | Published: May 1, 2018 10:54 AM
Maruti Suzuki cars Representational Image

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 172,986 units (including exports) in the recently concluded month of April 2018. In the domestic market, the company sold over 1.64 lakh units registering a growth of 14.2 percent. The company had sold a total of over 144,081 units in April 2017.

Maruti Suzuki’s mini-segment that comprises of the Alto and WagonR saw a decline in sales by 2.8 percent. The company sold 37,794 units in this segment. The biggest growth driver for Maruti Suzuki has been its compact segment. India’s top-selling cars including Swift, Dzire, Celery, Baleno and Ignis helped Maruti Suzuki to grow over 31 percent in the segment. It sold a total of 83,834 units. Sales of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz declined by over 27.2 percent with a total sales of 5116 units. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift will make its India debut in August 2018.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga sales saw Maruti Suzuki maintaining the leadership position in the UV space and in the first month of FY 2018-19 the company posted a marginal 0.8 percent growth in this space by selling 20,804 units. In 2018, the company will also launch the new generation of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga that is scheduled for market launch around the festive season. The company will also launch the new generation Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in 2019.

Maruti Suzuki sales for April 2018 are given below:

Category:

Sub-segment

Models

April

April'17 - March'18

 

 

2018

2017

% Change

A: Mini

Alto, WagonR

37,794

38,897

-2.8%

427,183

A: Compact

Swift, Ignis, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S

83,834

63,584

31.8%

748,475

A:  Mid-Size

Ciaz

5,116

7,024

-27.2%

58,913

Total A: Passenger Cars 

126,744

109,505

15.7%

1,234,571

B: Utility vehicles

Gypsy, Ertiga,

Vitara Brezza,

S-Cross

20,804

20,638

0.8%

253,759

C: Vans

Omni, Eeco

15,886

13,938

14.0%

155,137

Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales

163,434

144,081

13.4%

1,643,467

Light Commercial Vehicles

Super Carry

1,544

411

275.7%

10,033

Domestic Sales 

164,978

144,492

14.2%

1,653,500

Export Sales 

8,008

6,723

19.1%

126,074

Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 

172,986

151,215

14.4%

1,779,574

Maruti Suzuki exports for the month stood at 8,008 units at a growth of 19%. Overall the company sold a total of 172,986 units at a 14.4 percent growth. The company had sold a total of 151,215 units in April 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

RELATED VIDEOS