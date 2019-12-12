Maruti Suzuki Super Carry minitruck hits 50,000+ sales in 3 years

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its Super Carry LCV (Light Commercial Vehicle) has crossed the milestone of 50,000 unit sales in 3 years of its launch. Maruti Suzuki believes that Super Carry has proven that mini-trucks can be comfortable to drive and easy to maintain while being profitable for the owner. First launched in the year 2016, the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry operates in the 2-tonne mini truck territory. The cabin of the Super Carry gets some features that focus on the driver's comfort. The mini-truck gets a flat and extended co-passenger seat along with a thick glass fiber heat shield that aims at better heat insulation and NVH levels.

In terms of features, the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry gets a mobile charging socket along with a digital clock and a stereo provision. The aforementioned segment is currently dominated by Tata Motors and Mahindra and there is a massive sales difference when you compare the Super Carry with Mahindra's Maxximo, Jeeto and Tata's Ace mini truck range. That said, the Super Carry has a long way to go in case Maruti Suzuki wants to see it as a market leader.

Commenting in this milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India said that Maruti Suzuki thanks its customers for their trust and support. Within a short span of three years Super Carry has created a niche for itself. He added that developed specifically for India, keeping in mind the unique requirements of the Indian mini truck customer, Super Carry has won the widespread appreciation of customers. He also said that the Super Carry owners vouch for its qualities like best-in-segment power, mileage, easy maintenance, comfort and enhanced storage capacity, which helps enhance their profitability. He concludes his statement by saying that the second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market, Super carry has been able to create a brand name for itself.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, visit and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest automotive reviews!