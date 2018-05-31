Maruti Suzuki succeeds at bringing cheaper automatic gearboxes to masses: Sells 3 lakh cars with AMT

Maruti Suzuki introduced its Auto-Gear Shift technology by introducing an AMT gearbox to its cars and in about four years of the introduction, the company has crossed the 3-lakh sales milestones of Maruti Suzuki cars equipped with Auto Gear Shift (AGS). The journey of this AGS technology started with the launch of Maruti Suzuki Celerio in 2014 and now this gearbox is offered in seven of the Maruti Suzuki cars including its best sellers like Alto K10, WagonR, Celerio, Swift, IGNIS and Dzire. In May 2018, Vitara Brezza became the latest offering with AGS technology from Maruti Suzuki.

Further, the market leader is confident to sell over 2 lakh cars with AGS in this current financial year. Maruti Suzuki says that the contribution of cars with AGS variant to the company’s total sales has tripled since its introduction in 2014.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Ignis Petrol AMT review: Fun car but does it justify the premium price?

Commenting on the success of the Auto Gear Shift technology from Maruti Suzuki, R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we believe in providing our customers with the best of technology and convenience."

The revolutionary Auto Gear Shift technology is one such innovation that offers comfort and ease of driving to the customers with no compromise on fuel efficiency. It has achieved wide acceptance among customers. Crossing 3-lakh retail sales mark within five years of its introduction is a reflection of the success and consent of the customers for the two-pedal technology. With enhanced awareness and deeper penetration, we aim to sell over 200,000 cars with AGS in 2018-19.”

Increasingly many carmakers including the likes of Tata Motors, Renault and Nissan have added AMT variants to its respective cars as the demand for two-pedal cars increased. Ease of driving, fuel-efficiency and fun to drive element has made this technology popular.

Maruti Suzuki further said that "the AGS technology finds high relevance for Indian car buyers due to its affordability, efficiency and easy maintenance. Thus, Maruti Suzuki has progressively introduced this two-pedal technology on cars in its product range." Almost all Maruti Suzuki cars including Ignis, Swift, Dzire gets the AGS gearbox in both petrol and diesel variants.