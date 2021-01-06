Now bring home a Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Ignis or S-Cross at just Rs 12,722 per month: All details

Under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, a customer needs to do is pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24x7 roadside assistance and also, insurance for the complete tenure. You can choose the plan tenure options from 24, 36, and 48 months.

Maruti Suzuki has added three models namely WagonR, Ignis and S-Cross to its Subscribe offering that is currently operational in major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad. All thanks to the WagonR that happens to be one of the most affordable cars in India, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe has now become even more affordable. In order to be precise, the customers will need to pay just an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at just Rs 12,722 for the Wagon R Lxi. On the other hand, in order to opt for the Ignis Sigma in Delhi, you will have to pay Rs 13,772 (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months. Under the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, these cars are being offered in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) in as many as 8 cities.

Other Maruti Suzuki cars that are currently being offered under Maruti Suzuki Subscribe are Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki Arena. The Nexa offerings under the Maruti Suzuki Subrcibe include Baleno, Ciaz, and the XL6. That said, the company is currently offering Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for 10 models in a total of 8 cities. All thanks to the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe, a customer can actually use a brand-new car without actually owning it.

All that a customer needs to do is pay an all-inclusive monthly fee that comprehensively covers maintenance, 24×7 roadside assistance and also, insurance for the complete tenure. Moreover, you can choose the plan tenure options from 24, 36, and 48 months. After the completion of the subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or even buy the car at market price. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

