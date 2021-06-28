Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe car leasing platform provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates.

By:June 28, 2021 1:30 PM

It was in September 2020, Maruti Suzuki rolled out its ‘Subscribe’ service which meant potential customers now had the option of owning a Maruti without having to buy it. Car leasing isn’t exactly a new service but the trend caught on especially last year when notable car manufacturers stepped into the business. Maruti’s pilot subscription service began in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and it was then expanded to Delhi/NCR. Now present in a total of 19 cities, Maruti’s subscription service was recently launched in Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore.

Maruti Suzuki’s Subscribe serves as a platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners. In its newest form, the Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Myles).

For example, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is available at a fixed monthly subscription amount of Rs 14,176, Ignis at Rs 13,019, and WagonR at Rs 12,325. It also provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates.

Customers can select from both Maruti Arena and NEXA lineup of cars which include WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross, XL6, respectively.

A white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered in the customer’s name, tenure options include12, 24, 36, or 48 months. The annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 20,000 km and 25,000 km.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki car prices to increase again: Fourth hike this year

In the black plate subscription, the vehicle is registered in the name of the subscription partner. Tenure options available for the same are 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months and the annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 18,000 km and 25,000 km.

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows the customer to choose any Maruti for multiple options for an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge. This monthly payment includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

2021 Ford Ecosport facelift spied testing in India: Updated looks, more features likely

Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

Skoda Kushaq finally hits the streets: Creta, Seltos rival launched at Rs 10.5 lakh

Mandate for dual airbags in existing vehicles pushed to December 2021

Mandate for dual airbags in existing vehicles pushed to December 2021

2021 Skoda Kushaq India Launch LIVE: Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV's expected price, specs, features, variants

2021 Skoda Kushaq India Launch LIVE: Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV's expected price, specs, features, variants

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

2021 MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo grabs fourth win of season at TT Assen

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

F1 2021: Verstappen beats Hamilton to take dominant Styrian GP win for Red Bull

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 BMW R 1250 GS unofficial bookings open: Token amount, expected price, all details

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2021 MotoGP: Viñales beats Quartararo to take pole at Assen

2,85,520 Tesla vehicles “recalled” in China due to faulty active cruise control: Model 3 and Y affected 

2,85,520 Tesla vehicles “recalled” in China due to faulty active cruise control: Model 3 and Y affected 

Upto Rs 28,000 price cut on Hero Electric Nyx, Photon & more due to FAME II revision

Upto Rs 28,000 price cut on Hero Electric Nyx, Photon & more due to FAME II revision

Electric car, bike sales to get a boost as FAME-II scheme extended

Electric car, bike sales to get a boost as FAME-II scheme extended

Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Bajaj Freerider name trademarked: Upcoming premium electric bike or something else?

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Mahindra XUV700 to get “Auto Booster Headlamps”: Speed-sensitive automatic boost

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Honda 2Wheelers India dealerships reopen as Covid-19 restrictions ease: All details

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

Michelle Rodriguez to host Discovery’s new car stunt reality show: Getaway Driver release in July

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

New Ferrari 296 GTB is Maranello's first twin-turbo V6 hybrid: Packs 819hp!

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

How AI traffic management can help unclog urban roads

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! 2021 Benelli TRK502, TRK 502X now costlier in India by this much

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022

Rossi in red? VR46 MotoGP team partners with Ducati for 2022