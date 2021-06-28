Maruti Suzuki expands subscription service to four more cities: Swift at Rs 14,176 per month

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe car leasing platform provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates.

It was in September 2020, Maruti Suzuki rolled out its ‘Subscribe’ service which meant potential customers now had the option of owning a Maruti without having to buy it. Car leasing isn’t exactly a new service but the trend caught on especially last year when notable car manufacturers stepped into the business. Maruti’s pilot subscription service began in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and it was then expanded to Delhi/NCR. Now present in a total of 19 cities, Maruti’s subscription service was recently launched in Jaipur, Indore, Mangalore and Mysore.

Maruti Suzuki’s Subscribe serves as a platform to offer customised car subscription products through multiple partners. In its newest form, the Subscribe platform will offer tailor-made products to its customers through three subscription partners namely Orix Auto Infrastructure Services Ltd. (Orix), ALD Automotive India (ALD Automotive), and Myles Automotive Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Myles).

For example, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is available at a fixed monthly subscription amount of Rs 14,176, Ignis at Rs 13,019, and WagonR at Rs 12,325. It also provides the customers with an added option of choosing between white or black registration plates.

Customers can select from both Maruti Arena and NEXA lineup of cars which include WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, S-Cross, XL6, respectively.

A white plate subscription, wherein the vehicle is registered in the customer’s name, tenure options include12, 24, 36, or 48 months. The annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 20,000 km and 25,000 km.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki car prices to increase again: Fourth hike this year

In the black plate subscription, the vehicle is registered in the name of the subscription partner. Tenure options available for the same are 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, 42, or 48 months and the annual kilometre options available are 10,000 km, 15,000 km, 18,000 km and 25,000 km.

Launched in July 2020, Maruti Suzuki Subscribe allows the customer to choose any Maruti for multiple options for an all-inclusive fixed monthly charge. This monthly payment includes the vehicle usage charges, registration charges, maintenance, insurance, and other common services related to vehicle usage. Once the tenure is over, the customer has an option to switch over to a new car or avail the option of purchasing the subscribed car. The service also offers the customers the option of foreclosing the subscription at any point in time.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.