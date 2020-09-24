Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities.

By:Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:20 PM
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

In July this year, Maruti Suzuki launched its ‘Subscribe’ programme under which Maruti offers its cars on a subscription-based model. In collaboration with Orix Auto, the service in its pilot project was launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and now it has been launched in Delhi and NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad). The model lineup available under the Subscribe programme includes Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena channel and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA retail channel.

The customers can select duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months, paying a monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 14,463 (including taxes) for Swift LXi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months. This subscription is all-inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero dep insurance, and 24×7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade the vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.

Besides the flexibility of tenure, the programme offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and renewal as well as routine maintenance, and roadside assistance as well. Progressively Maruti Suzuki aims to offer Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next two-three years, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Also read: Now lease a Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and more at these prices

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the car in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) or black number plate (registered in the name of Orix). Vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage, and roadside assistance will be taken care of by Orix through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

MG Hector Plus video review: Price, specs, features

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Video: Honda teases likely Royal Enfield-rival, launch on 30th September

Volkswagen ID.4 unveiled: 520km range electric SUV India-bound

Volkswagen ID.4 unveiled: 520km range electric SUV India-bound

Honda Cars launches virtual showroom: 360-degree views, interactive features and more

Honda Cars launches virtual showroom: 360-degree views, interactive features and more

Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Differences in variants, price explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Differences in variants, price explained

TVS Eurogrip electric bike/scooter tyre development in full swing: OEMs and aftermarket targeted

TVS Eurogrip electric bike/scooter tyre development in full swing: OEMs and aftermarket targeted

Mercedes-AMG GLE53 coupe launched: Price, specs, features

Mercedes-AMG GLE53 coupe launched: Price, specs, features

Can Delhi’s EV Policy be the bellwhether to India’s changing EV landscape?

Can Delhi’s EV Policy be the bellwhether to India’s changing EV landscape?

Toyota Urban Cruiser launched at Rs 8.4 lakh: Rebadged Maruti Brezza's specs, price, features & variants

Toyota Urban Cruiser launched at Rs 8.4 lakh: Rebadged Maruti Brezza's specs, price, features & variants

Ban Chinese engines and automotive products: Farrokh Cooper, MD Cooper Corporation

Ban Chinese engines and automotive products: Farrokh Cooper, MD Cooper Corporation

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Steelbird to launch 10 new helmets next year with these features

Steelbird to launch 10 new helmets next year with these features

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS launched: Cheaper model to rival Honda Hornet 2.0

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V single-channel ABS launched: Cheaper model to rival Honda Hornet 2.0

Ford Endeavour Sport launched: Specs, price, features of Toyota Fortuner TRD rival revealed

Ford Endeavour Sport launched: Specs, price, features of Toyota Fortuner TRD rival revealed

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price, details

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India launch postponed: New timeline, expected price, details

Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out: Why this Hyundai Santro rival is a success

Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out: Why this Hyundai Santro rival is a success

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much