Own a Maruti Suzuki without buying it: Maruti begins car leasing in these cities

Maruti Suzuki has teamed up with ORIX Auto Infrastructure Services India, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation, Japan, to launch Maruti Suzuki Subscribe for these cities.

In July this year, Maruti Suzuki launched its ‘Subscribe’ programme under which Maruti offers its cars on a subscription-based model. In collaboration with Orix Auto, the service in its pilot project was launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru, and now it has been launched in Delhi and NCR (Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad). The model lineup available under the Subscribe programme includes Maruti Suzuki Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, and Ertiga from the Arena channel and Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ciaz, and XL6 from NEXA retail channel.

The customers can select duration ranging from 12 months to 48 months, paying a monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 14,463 (including taxes) for Swift LXi in Delhi for a tenure of 48 months. This subscription is all-inclusive and covers expenses like maintenance, zero dep insurance, and 24×7 roadside assistance. After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to upgrade the vehicle, extend, or buy the car at market price.

Besides the flexibility of tenure, the programme offers nil down payment and includes registration costs, insurance and renewal as well as routine maintenance, and roadside assistance as well. Progressively Maruti Suzuki aims to offer Subscribe in 40-60 cities in the next two-three years, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe offers the car in white number plate (registered in the name of customer) or black number plate (registered in the name of Orix). Vehicle maintenance, insurance coverage, and roadside assistance will be taken care of by Orix through Maruti Suzuki’s dealer channel.

