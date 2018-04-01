Maruti Suzuki sold over 4530 cars everyday in India in FY 2017-18: Records highest ever sales, here are the top-selling cars

India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has beaten its own record to register its highest ever overall and domestic sales in India. The company sold a total of 16,53,500 units in the Indian domestic market in the recently concluded Financial Year 2017-18. The company's sales in India grew at 14.5%, Maruti Suzuki had sold 14,44,541 units during last financial year. Overall sales including exports stood at massive 1,779,574 units at a growth rate of almost 15%.

Maruti Suzuki's mini-segment that comprises of its small cars, Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki WagonR grew at a 3.2% last financial year and registered a sales of 4.27 lakh cars. The biggest growth driver for Maruti Suzuki in passenger car segment was the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Maruti Suzuki Dzire. These cars helped the company's compact segment to grow by 28%.

Watch our 2018 Maruti Swift video review here:

Sales Maruti Suzuki Ciaz declined for the first time since its launch. The company sold a total of 58,913 units of its mid-size sedan as against 64,448 units sold between April 2016-March 2017.

Category : Sub-segment Models March April-March 2018 2017 % Change 2017-18 2016-17 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 37,511 30,973 21.1% 427,183 413,981 3.2% A: Compact Swift, IGNIS, Celerio, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 68,885 60,699 13.5% 748,475 584,850 28.0% A: Super Compact D'Zire Tour -- 1,166 -- -- 32,612 -- A: Mid-Size Ciaz 4,321 4,918 -12.1% 58,913 64,448 -8.6% Total A: Passenger Cars 110,717 97,756 13.3% 1,234,571 1,095,891 12.7% B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza 22,764 18,311 24.3% 253,759 195,741 29.6% C: Vans Omni, Eeco 13,689 11,628 17.7% 155,137 152,009 2.1% Total Domestic Passenger

Vehicle Sales 147,170 127,695 15.3% 1,643,467 1,443,641 13.8% Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 1,412 304 -- 10,033 900 -- Total Domestic Sales 148,582 127,999 16.1% 1,653,500 1,444,541 14.5% Total Export Sales 12,016 11,764 2.1% 126,074 124,062 1.6% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 160,598 139,763 14.9% 1,779,574 1,568,603 13.4%

The biggest growth driver in the industry right now are SUVs and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross along with other UVs including Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and saw a sales of over 2.53 lakh units as against 1.95 lakh units.

Talking of exports, Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 1,26,074 units of its cars in the last fiscal as compared to 1,24,062 units in the FY2016-17. Having said that, Maruti witnessed a growth of 1.6 percent fiscal to fiscal. Talking about March 2018, the country's largest car manufacturer exported 12,016 units of its cars. In comparison, the number was slightly less with 11,764 units during the same period in the year 2017. That said, the manufacturer registered a growth of 2.1 percent in this particular area.