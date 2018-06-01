Maruti Suzuki sold 5,264 cars every day in May 2018 in India: New Ciaz to add more sales from August

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki sales continues to rise in May 2018 as the company sold a total of 163,200 units in May 2018 in the Indian domestic market. The company has registered a year-on-year growth of 24.9%, it had sold 130,676 in May 2017. Maruti Suzuki's compact and utility vehicles helped the company to post huge growth. Recently, Maruti Suzuki also confirmed that it has cross 3 lakh sales milestone of its vehicles equipped with its AGS technology.

Maruti Suzuki's MINI segment that comprises of cars like Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, Alto K10 and Wagon R saw a decline in sales by about 3% as the company sold 37,864 units in this segment. Strong performing cars for Maruti Suzuki were Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire that has grown by over 50% last month. Maruti Suzuki compact segment sales stood at 77,263 units as against 51,234 units sold in the same month last year. With the launch of the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift scheduled in August, the sales of the sedan in last month declined by about 15% by selling 4,024 units.

Maruti Suzuki sales figures for May 2018 are given below:

Category:

Sub-segment Models May Till May April'17 - March'18 2018 2017 % Change 2018-19 2017-18 % Change A: Mini Alto, WagonR 37,864 39,089 -3.1% 75,658 77,986 -3.0% 427,183 A: Compact Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S 77,263 51,234 50.8% 161,097 114,818 40.3% 748,475 A: Mid-Size Ciaz 4,024 4,724 -14.8% 9,140 11,748 -22.2% 58,913 Total A: Passenger Cars 119,151 95,047 25.4% 245,895 204,552 20.2% 1,234,571 B: Utility vehicles Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross 25,629 22,608 13.4% 46,433 43,246 7.4% 253,759 C: Vans Omni, Eeco 16,717 12,593 32.7% 32,603 26,531 22.9% 155,137 Total Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales 161,497 130,248 24.0% 324,931 274,329 18.4% 1,643,467 Light Commercial Vehicles Super Carry 1,703 428 297.9% 3,247 839 287.0% 10,033 Domestic Sales 163,200 130,676 24.9% 3,281,78 275,168 19.3% 1,653,500 Export Sales 9,312 6,286 48.1% 17,320 13,009 33.1% 126,074 Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 172,512 136,962 26.0% 345,498 288,177 19.9% 1,779,574

In the Utility Vehicle space, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga are driving the growth and registered a total sales of 25,629 units. Maruti Suzuki vans including Omni and EECO sales are up by 32% at 16,717 units. Maruti Suzuki Supper Carry LCV sales stood at 1,703 units. Maruti Suzuki also exported 9,312 units to its export markets last month. Overall, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 172,512 (including exports) at a 26% growth.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki cars:

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will launch in India in August 2018. The mid-size sedan has been spotted testing several times and expect some major changes on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift. Remember, this will be a mid-life facelift which means the overall platform of the car will remain unchanged. Among the big changes on the facelift Ciaz, the highlight will be the introduction of a 1.5L petrol engine. All-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be other new launches by Maruti Suzuki this financial year.