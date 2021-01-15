Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance launched across 30+ cities: Easy steps to get a car loan online

For Smart Finance, Maruti Suzuki has joined hands with financiers namely State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, ICICI Bank among many. Here is how to get a car loan online in some easy steps.

By:Updated: Jan 15, 2021 1:24 PM

 

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced its Smart Finance platform for Arena customers across over 30 Indian cities. With the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance, the company claims that 24 out of 26 steps in the customer vehicle purchase journey have now been digitised. Now, digging into the details, Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance offers a one-stop solution for the customers to fulfill their financing needs. Under the said service, the customers can choose among a wide range of finance products based on their needs, select the best-suited loan product, completion of all finance related formalities and disbursal of loan, that too in just a few clicks sitting in the comfort of their homes.

Maruti Suzuki’s official website will be acting as a facilitator between the customer and the financier and the same will also provide real-time updates. Going forward, the company says that different structured schemes such as balloon and step-up offers, among others can also be reviewed on one screen. Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Finance also offers transparency when it comes to loan tracking as the consumers will be able to check the status of the loan online at each stage of the process in real-time. For the Smart Finance, Maruti Suzuki has joined hands with as many as twelve financiers namely State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, Mahindra Finance, IndusInd Bank, Bank of Baroda, Cholamandalam Finance, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Yes Bank and HDB Financial Services.

Talking of the cities in which Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance is available for Arena customers, these include Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Indore, Chennai, Kolkata, Cochin, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Goa, Bhopal, Coimbatore, Surat, Vadodara, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Vishakhapatnam, Udaipur, Vijayawada, Kanpur and Dehradun.

Steps to avail benefits from Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance:

  • First, you need to login at Maruti Suzuki’s official website and select the car that you are planning to purchase.
  • After this, you can compare and select from different finance options from various financiers.
  • Once done, you can upload the required documents online.
  • After you are done with this, the financier will verify your documents and details and then, will sanction the car loan online.

