Maruti Suzuki shuts down production at its Gurugram and Manesar plants for a day

Maruti Suzuki, country's leading automobile manufacturer has had to shut down production at its Gurugram and Manesar plants for a day. This move comes in accordance with the car manufacturer trying to manage its inventory levels. Due to the recent decline in sales, automobile manufacturers are currently witnessing huge inventory levels. Maruti Suzuki's Gurugram and Manesar plants currently have an annual production capacity of 15.5 lakh units. The car manufacturer cut down its production by 10 per cent during the month of April this year. This was the third production cut which Maruti Suzuki had to undertake this year. The first two being during the months of February and March respectively.

According to PTI, with the company facing problems with the stocking of cars, it told its workers at its Gurugram and Manesar plants to take a day off. In the month of April, the overall passenger vehicle sales in India dropped by a total of 17 per cent. It was the worst decline in sales reported in the last eight years. The reason cited for the same was the subdued sentiment and the ongoing liquidity crunch.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki recently made a bold move by officially stating that it is going to stop the production of diesel vehicles post the implementation of BS-6 emission regulations. The company further clarified that it is only going to re-introduce diesel engines in its portfolio if the demand for the same exists. To fill the gap left the discontinuation of diesel engines, Maruti Suzuki is likely to introduce mild-hybrid and CNG variants of its vehicles. The carmaker has recently introduced BS-6 versions of the Alto and the Baleno, two of its largest selling cars in India. In addition to upgrading the Baleno's current 1.2-litre petrol engine to meet the BS-6 regulations, Maruti also introduced a new 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol paired to the SHVS mild-hybrid system.

Inputs: PTI