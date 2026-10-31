Maruti Suzuki set to cross 2,50,000 wholesales in October

Festive demand lifts dispatches; domestic sales expected to top 2,15,000 units as bookings surge

Maruti Suzuki India is poised to cross 2,50,000 units in total wholesales in October 2026, driven by strong festive-season demand, with domestic dispatches expected to exceed 2,15,000 units, sources told FE.

The country’s largest carmaker has witnessed strong traction across its model range. Total wholesales, including exports, stood at 2,40,000 units in April, 2,43,000 units in May which was its highest-ever monthly sales at the time at around 2,00,000 units in June, 2,41,000 units in July and 2,19,000 units in August, before rising to 2,36,000 units in September. Domestic wholesales in September stood at around 1,75,000 units.

Maruti Suzuki reported a 35% increase in retail sales between Ganesh Chaturthi and Dussehra, supported by demand for small cars and SUVs. While small-car retail grew around 16%, SUV retail doubled during the period.

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Pending bookings also increased from approximately 2,00,000 units at the beginning of October to 270,000 units after Dussehra, adding around 70,000 vehicles to the pipeline.

“Festive demand has provided a strong boost to the overall passenger vehicle market, and Maruti Suzuki appears to be benefiting from its wide product portfolio and reach across segments at various price points. The key factor to watch will be whether this momentum sustains beyond the festive period, as that will determine how much of the current demand translates into continued growth,” said an automotive industry analyst.

Three-million sales milestone in sight

Sources indicated that, at the current run rate, Maruti Suzuki could potentially reach three million units in annual sales sometime in the next financial year. The company currently has an annual production capacity of around 2,90,000 units, which is expected to increase next year as expansion continues.

This would mark a significant increase over its estimated sales of around 2,45,000 units in FY26. The expected October performance also suggests that the automaker is bucking the trend despite a higher base, with festive demand supporting sales momentum.