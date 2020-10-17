Maruti Suzuki Service Festival starts: Discount offers on service, free car wash

The Maruti Suzuki service campaign will benefit customers as it will allow them to give their cars a makeover and at the same time pump in less money too.

By:October 17, 2020 4:36 PM
Maruti Suzuki India's S-Presso crosses 75,000 unit sales in first year of launch

Just like other car manufacturers who are gearing up to celebrate the ongoing festive season, Maruti Suzuki has announced its Service Festival campaign. Aimed at allowing customers to give their old cars a makeover, this service campaign starts from today and will continue till November 20, 2020. The offers are various and one can avail them on paid service labour charges, discounts on parts or accessories and even on the extended warranty. Customers obviously have to pre-book their service. The best part is that the service campaign is applicable for both Nexa as well as Arena workshops. Every customer who books a service or comes to get their car checked during this time will get a complimentary car top wash or dry wash. Given that Maruti sells the most number of cars in India, we reckon you should try and avail this service during a weekday if possible.

Maruti Suzuki’s executive director (service), Partho Banerjee said that this Service Festival is an excellent opportunity to connect with old customers. He added that the aforementioned initiatives will make the aftersales experience exciting as well as worry-free.

Maruti Suzuki led the sales chart in September 2020. One of the highest-selling cars was the Maruti Suzuki Swift while the slightly bigger Maruti Baleno too wasn’t far behind. Maruti was the first to launch a small capacity BS6 engine last year in the Alto. With that, the company also gave the car a big makeover and added ABS with EBD as well as a driver airbag as standard. Maruti currently has an all-petrol portfolio and even its commercial line-up follows the same line. As an alternative, there is the cheaper CNG fuel option being offered to cab operators as well as private owners.

In fact, Maruti is betting big on the use of its S-CNG tech in place of expensive diesel engines.

