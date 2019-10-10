Maruti Suzuki service festival announced in India: Here is all that you get

Maruti Suzuki may be amongst the manufacturers that are facing the heat of the slowdown. However, the carmaker is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that its prospective as well as existing customers stay happy. After announcing a slew of offers wherein which around a lakh rupee discount on the Brezza and more, its now time to help existing customers. A new Maruti Suzuki service festival has been announced. It has already started from Oct 5 and will continue till the end of this month. Customers stand to gain a complementary dry or top wash, offers on spare parts as well as accessories and on extended warranty. There is also the chance to scratch and win a service voucher. The company has close to 3,500 showrooms in India and a near equivalent service centres too. All Maruti cars come with a two year or 40,000 kilometre standard warranty.

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the S-Presso compact car. The S-Presso sits slightly above the Alto K10 and is an all-new car. Eventually, the K10 may be retired though a source tells us that both have a different target customer in mind and hence can co-exist. As many as seven Maruti Suzuki cars are BS-VI compliant at the moment, including the S-Presso. The S-Presso is offered only with a petrol motor, with both manual and automatic transmissions. Maruti, at present, offers diesel engines with the Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Ciaz. As per the company's statements, they will not be looking to upgrade these engines to BS-VI. However, if there is a demand, then the company will definitely do it. The newly developed 1.5-litre diesel, can be made BS-VI ready if there is a demand. The old 1.3-litre though will have to be axed. Maruti instead wants to promote CNG-equipped vehicles and even this range encompasses the Altos, Ertiga, WagonR and Celerio. None of the Nexa cars come with a CNG option.