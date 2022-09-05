Maruti Suzuki September discounts: Up to Rs 49,000 off on Swift, Dzire, S-Presso, Alto, and Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki car discounts and offers for September 2022. Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on the Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Celerio, S-Presso, and the Alto 800.

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki is offering a host of discounts and offers for select models, including the Swift hatchback, Dzire sedan, S-Presso, and its best-selling model in India, the Wagon R. The offers are either in the form of cash discounts or other benefits and here are the details.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers

The recently-updated Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets total benefits worth Rs 49,000 on the manual variants, taking a huge chunk off the total cost of the hatchback. The AMT versions of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio on the other hand, have offers worth Rs 34,000 in September 2022.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers

The recently-updated Maruti Suzuki S-Presso also gets benefits this month, and the manual versions of the S-Presso hatchback get offers worth Rs 49,000 again, while the AMT versions get benefits worth Rs 34,000.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso recently got a mechanical update in the form of the new 1.0-litre K-Series engine with a choice of manual or AMT gearboxes, along with a host of safety features that include ESP as a standard feature now.

Maruti Suzuki Swift offers

For the Maruti Suzuki Swift, there are offers worth Rs 45,000 on the AMT versions, while the manual variants get benefits worth Rs 25,000. The Swift rivals the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, however, is a slightly sportier choice of the two and gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 88 bhp with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire offers

India’s best-selling compact sedan, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets benefits worth Rs 40,000 for the AMT variants, while the manual versions get benefits worth Rs 20,000. Similar to the Swift, the Dzire gets the same 88 bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox, but with more space in the form of a boot.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R offers

The Wagon R is Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling model for several consecutive months and is also the best-selling car in India. For September 2022, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts worth Rs 39,000 on the manual variants, while the AMT versions get Rs 34,000 in the form of offers.

Maruti Suzuki Alto offers

The Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 gets discounts and benefits worth Rs 29,000 on all variants apart from the base STD trim, which gets benefits worth Rs 14,000. The hatchback is sold with a 47 bhp 800 cc engine, while Maruti Suzuki also offers a more powerful 1.0-litre K-Series engine that was recently launched in India. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 does not get any discounts or offers in September 2022.