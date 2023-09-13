Maruti Suzuki is offering deals on the entire Arena portfolio barring the Brezza and the Ertiga.

Maruti Suzuki Arena dealers are gearing up for the festive season by offering a slew of discounts on the entire range excluding the Brezza and the Ertiga. The discounts are bundled in various options like exchange offers, corporate and cash benefits and on both petrol and CNG vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki S Presso Discounts: Up to Rs 62,000

Maruti Suzuki has increased the discount of S Presso from Rs 57,000 last month to Rs 62,000 for September. Both the petrol and the CNG versions are available with a discount of Rs 62,000 but this is only valid on a manual transmission. The AMT trim, on the other hand, gets an offer of Rs 37,000. The S Presso is powered by a 1-litre that churns out 66bhp and 89Nm of torque. According to ARAI, the S Presso manual returns a fuel economy of 24.76 kmpl, the AMT 25.3 and the CNG version 32.73 kmpl. The S Presso begins from Rs 4.27 lakh to 6.12 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio Discounts: Up to Rs 62,000

The Celerio is available for a discount of up to Rs 62,000. This deal is valid on the petrol manual and CNG versions. The 5-step AMT trim is off by up to 47,000. Last month, the discounts on the Celerio was up to Rs 57,000. Based on ARAI figures, the Celerio petrol returns 25.24 kmpl , AMT 26.68 kmpl and the CNG 34.43 kmpl. The Celerio starts from Rs 5.37 lakh to Rs 7.15 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discounts: Up to Rs 58,000

Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, comes with a discount of up to Rs 58,000. The 5-speed manual trim gets this offer while the AMT one comes with a deal of up to Rs 33,000. Good news for those looking for an affordable CNG hatchback as the Alto gets a discount of up to Rs 53,000. The Alto starts from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki Swift Discounts: Up to Rs 57,000

August’s best-selling car in the country, the Swift, continues to offer discounts up to Rs 57,000 on petrol manual transmission trims barring the LXI. This is the second month in a row that the popular hatchback is available with the same deal. The entry-level LXI manual and automatic versions all get deals up to Rs 52,000. The CNG gets a discount of up to Rs 22,000. The Swift is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh, ex-showroom.