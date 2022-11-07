Maruti Suzuki sells over 8,000 units of Grand Vitara in October 2022

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded sales of more than 8,000 units in October 2022. This mid-size hybrid SUV is currently priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, launched the all-new Grand Vitara mid-size SUV in September this year. According to media reports, the company has received over 75,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara yet and 13,000 units have already been dispatched to dealers. Moreover, in the month of October, Maruti Suzuki managed to sell over 8,000 units of this SUV.

The new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara recorded sales of 8,052 units in October 2022. It became the sixth best-selling SUV in the country last month after Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Seltos, and Hyundai Venue. The Grand Vitara currently demands a waiting period of up to 5-6 months, depending on the city and dealership.

Powering the Grand Vitara is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid tech, paired with an e-CVT. Its other mill is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor mated to a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT. The manual variants of the Grand Vitara get optional AWD too. With an ARAI-claimed mileage of up to 27.97 kmpl, it is India’s most fuel-efficient SUV.

The all-new Grand Vitara is now Maruti Suzuki’s flagship SUV in the country. The mild-hybrid variants of the SUV have been priced from Rs 10.45 lakh while its strong hybrid variants retail from Rs 17.99 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Tata Harrier, etc.

