Maruti Suzuki sells over 2 lakh BS-VI vehicles within six months: Alto 800 to XL6

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has sold over 2 lakh BS-VI compliant vehicles in the country setting a new sales milestone within six months of the launch of its first BS-VI compliant vehicle. Maruti Suzuki launched its BS-VI range starting with Alto 800 and Baleno in April 2019. The manufacturer launched its first BS-VI compliant car about a year before government mandate only allowing the sale of BS-VI vehicles comes into effect in April 2020.

The complete range of Maruti Suzuki BS-VI compliant petrol models now includes Alto 800, Baleno, WagonR (1.2 L), Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and the recently launched XL6 and S-Presso.

Maruti says the BS-VI compliant petrol vehicles lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions. The BS-VI compliant petrol vehicles can run on BS-IV petrol as well. The manufacturer also says that its BS-VI cars have been tested extensively with BS-IV fuel and that there have been no operational concerns.

Maruti Suzuki thanks its customers who have opted for the BS-VI range of vehicles. Offering eight BS-VI compliant petrol vehicles in the mass segment, much ahead of the timeline, has helped Maruti in letting a larger customer base to access the new technology, Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Early introduction of the BS-VI range represents Maruti's commitment to the Government of India’s vision for a clean and green environment, he added.

In related news, Maruti Suzuki launched the all-new S-Presso in India this week. The production version of the Future Concept S which was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the S-Presso rivals the likes of Renault Kwid with its small city car dimensions and SUV-like styling.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will come in six variants - Std, LXI, VXI, VXI AGS, VXI+, and VXI+ AGS with prices starting at Rs 3.69 lakh for the base variant and Rs 4.91 lakh for the top-spec VXI+ with an auto transmission. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.