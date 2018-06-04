Maruti Suzuki manufacturers over 2 crore cars in India in less than 35 years! Breaks Japan’s record by a decade

Indian-arm of the Japanese carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has achieved a new production milestone of rolling out 2 crore cars from its manufacturing plant in the country, India is now the second country after the company's home market Japan to have achieved this big production milestone. It took Maruti Suzuki just 34 years and five months to manufacturer 2 million cars making the Indian arm to beat Suzuki Japan's 2 million production record by over a decade. Suzuki Japan took 45 years and 9 months to achieve this milestone.

Maruti Suzuki commenced its India operations in December 1983 and since then has been on a roll in the Indian market. The first ever model to be built, the Maruti 800 by Maruti Udyog (name back then) is still considered as the car that revolutionalized India's car industry. Ever since then the production units and models were increased to meet the expanding needs owing to the growing economy in India. The first million production milestone by Maruti Suzuki came a decade later in 1994 but ever since then the company was very aggressive and the added 4 more million cars in the next decade. It was just in 2011 Maruti Suzuki sold crossed the 10 million production milestone and now adds another 10 million cars in just 7 years.

Maruti Suzuki Production Milestones

Start of production Dec 1983 1 million units Mar 1994 5 million units Apr 2005 10 million units Mar 2011 15 million units May 2015 20 million units Jun 2018 Maruti Suzuki Bestsellers: Top Model Displacement Units 1 Alto 800/1000cc 3.17 million 2 Maruti 800 800cc 2.91 million 3 WagonR 1000cc 2.13 million 4 Omni 800cc 1.94 million 5 Swift 1200/1300cc 1.94 million

The company further confirms that of the 20 million units, Maruti Suzuki Alto was the most produced model with approximately 3.17 million units. The recently launched all-new Swift produced at Gujarat Plant was the 20 millionth model. Maruti Suzuki currently has is running at full capacity at its Gurgaon and Manesar plants and recently the parent company Suzuki Motor Gujarat commenced operations helping to further roll out more products.

Maruti Suzuki production milestone

At these three production sites, 16 models are produced including the Dzire, Baleno, Alto, Swift, WagonR, and Vitara Brezza. In FY2017, approximately 1.78 million units were produced in India, of which 1.65 million units were sold in India domestic and 130,000 units were exported to over 100 countries and regions including Europe, Japan, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Also read Ambassador car’s India return! 8 things to know about Hindustan Motors’ crown jewel

Maruti Suzuki has played a crucial role in the development of India's automobile industry ever since Indira Gandhi's government nationalised the assets of Maruti Motors in 1981 and allowing the joint venture with Suzuki Motor Corporation. Now almost 35 years later, India's Maruti Suzuki is one the most valued automobile company in the world and is leading production, product development for its Japanese parent company and contributing to over half of the Suzuki's global sales.

Other iconic company's like Hindustan Motors, Priemere Automobiles' Fiat were the fierce rivals when Maruti Suzuki started operations and now 3.5 decades later, those company's are just written down in the history books whereas Maruti Suzuki is still creating new historic chapters every year breaking sales milestone and going stronger better than ever.