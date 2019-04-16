Maruti Suzuki sells 46,000 units of Ciaz in 2018-19; beats Honda City, Verna for third year in a row

Since it was first launched in 2014, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has sold over 2.56 lakh units cumulatively. Initially launched from its standard network of dealerships, Maruti Suzuki moved the Ciaz to its premium dealer network – Nexa, in 2017. Now, Maruti Suzuki has stated that the Ciaz has claimed 30% market share while claiming the title of the best selling premium sedan in the C-segment in India for the third consecutive year. Maruti Suzuki has sold over 46,000 units of the Ciaz in the 2018-19 financial year.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki has also revealed that 48% of buyers of for the top of the line ‘Alpha’ trim level, and 31% of its total sales consists of its signature exterior colour of Nexa Blue.

In August 2018, Maruti launched the facelifted Ciaz with a brand new 1.5-litre petrol engine with the Smart Hybrid system. This was followed by the introduction of their, in-house developed, 1.5-lite DDiS 225 diesel engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox in March 2019. The new Smart Hybrid system in the new petrol-powered version now comes with a more efficient lithium-ion battery replacing the lead-acid battery from the old Ciaz diesel. However, the new diesel engine does not come equipped with the battery system.

Watch our video review of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The brand new engines are both designed to meet BS6 emission norms when they are enforced from April 2020. Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce the same diesel engine with the 6-speed manual transmission in its other cars like the Ertiga and the S-Cross soon to eventually phase out the ageing Fiat sourced Multijet diesel engine from its line up.

The facelifted version of the Ciaz features additional cosmetic updates along with a government mandated safety speed alarm, which sounds a warning at 80kmph and a continuous overspeeding warning at 120kmph.

Maruti Suzuki is the overall market leader in India with a significant market share having sold 17,53,700 units domestically in FY 2018-19.

Subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews!