Maruti Suzuki sells 212 cars every minute in first half of FY 2018-19: Swift, Dzire, Baleno top-selling cars in India

India's largest carmaker has announced that in the first half of the ongoing financial year between the period April-September 2018 and the company has sold a total of 9,19,240 units in the Indian domestic market recording a growth of 11.3% this year. In the month of September Maruti Suzuki's domestic sales went up marginally by 1.4% and stood at 1,53,550 units.

This means Maruti Suzuki sold 212 cars every minute in the last 6 months making it 5106 cars every single day since April 2018.

Maruti Suzuki's mini-segment that comprises of Maruti Suzuki Alto and Maruti Suzuki Wagon R declined by over 9% last month and registered a sales of 34,971 units in September 2018 as against 38,479 units sold in September 2018. The compact segment has been Maruti's strong performing segment with famous brands including Swift, Baleno, Dzire, Ignis and Celerio. The segment saw a sales of 74,011 units at a growth of 1.7%. The introduction of 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has seen the sales going up by over 11% and reported a monthly sales of 6,246 units.

In the UV space, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross continue to fare well for the company. Over 21,639 units of UVs and SUVs were sold by the company in September 2018. Other vehicles in this segment include Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. The company also exported a total of 60,857 this financial year from India to its export market.

Overall, in this financial year, Maruti Suzuki's total sales including exports stood at 9,75,327 units at a growth of 10 per cent.