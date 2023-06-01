Maruti Suzuki sells 1,43,708 units in May 2023: Records 15.4% YoY growth

Maruti Car Sales May 2023: Maruti Suzuki sold 1,43,708 units last month, recording a 15.4 percent YoY growth. Utility Vehicles (UVs) contributed more than 30 percent to the company’s overall sales.

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car manufacturer, has revealed its sales figures for the month of May 2023. The Indo-Japanese carmaker managed to sell 1,43,708 passenger vehicles in the country last month, recording a 15.4 percent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,24,474 units. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Maruti Suzuki May 2023 Car Sales: YoY and MoM comparison

Time period May’23 May’22 YoY Growth April’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 1,43,708 1,24,474 15.4% 1,37,320 4.6% Exports 26,477 27,191 -2.6% 16,971 56%

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,43,708 passenger vehicles in India in May 2023, recording a 15.4 percent YoY and 4.6 percent MoM growth in sales. In May 2022, its domestic sales stood at 1,24,474 units while in April this year, the company managed to sell 1,37,320 units. Talking about exports, Maruti exported 26,477 units last month which is slightly lower than the 27,191 units exported in May 2022.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Maruti Suzuki’s total sales also include 5,010 units of the Glanza that it sold to other OEMs (Toyota). The Toyota Glanza is essentially a re-branded version of the Maruti Baleno. Moreover, according to the company, the shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles but it took all possible measures to minimise the impact.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review:

Maruti Suzuki Jimny India launch on June 7:

In other news, Maruti Suzuki will officially launch the much-anticipated Jimny this month. The prices of this lifestyle SUV will be revealed on June 7. It will get a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed MT and a 4-speed AT. The Jimny will also feature the AllGrip Pro 4X4 system for superior off-road capabilities.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Review: For the gypsy at heart off-road and on-road

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.