Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki India Limited currently sells the Alto 800, Eeco, Tour S, Ertiga, Super Carry CNG models which are BS6 compliant as well and in the future, two sub-Rs 6 lakh cars will be introduced with CNG.

Maruti Suzuki has sent in a statement that they have sold more than one lakh CNG cars in fiscal year 2019-20. The company has more than seven models with CNG – the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Alto 800, Eeco and WagonR in the passenger car segment. As for the fleet market, there is the Tour variants of the Ertiga, Eeco, Dzire Tour S and the for the commercial space, it has the Super Carry. All of these are BS6 compliant. Maruti Suzuki offers the CNG kits as a factory-fitted option and hence the company warranty too is available with these cars. The company says that it has created a sales record by selling so many CNG cars and hence contributed to lesser pollution in the process. This has also led to a 15 per cent CAGR increase in its CNG car sales from the last five years.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What’s more, MSIL CNG cars have got micro switch that ensures that the vehicle is switched off while refueling. It also doesn’t allow the crank to function if refueling is in process. A dual solenoid valve is present and this one makes sure that CNG is released into the engine chamber only when the mode is activated. MSIL also claims that their CNG systems are leak-proof, thereby leading to lower chances of catching fire.

In the near future, the Maruti Suzuki cars that will come with CNG include the Celerio and the S-Presso. The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso CNG was shown at the Auto Expo. It is likely that due to the COVID-19 crisis, the launch was delayed. Further, the Celerio CNG was already present but it isn’t a BS6 model yet. MSIL will mostly launch it in the next few weeks. Production has started but not on full steam at MSIL’s plants. In an interview with Express Drives last year, a company official has confirmed that they will bank big on CNG as the diesel engines are no longer being made.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.