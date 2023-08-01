UVs for Maruti Suzuki accounted for over 40 percent of total domestic sales in July 2023.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) recorded a cumulative sales figure of 152,126 units in July 2023, a YoY growth of 6.50 percent. During the same month last year, the company sold 142,850 units. Besides, Maruti also dispatched 4,746 units to other OEMs, which is a significant drop from 9,939 units.

Maruti Suzuki July sales: UVs record massive YoY growth

The mini and compact segments drove the majority of the monthly sales with a cumulative figure of 76,692 units. Although sales dropped from 1,05,151 units during the same period last year, resulting in a YoY decline of 27 percent. In the mid-size segment, Maruti only has the Ciaz which recorded a monthly volume of 1,348 units.

Time period July’23 July’22 YoY Growth June’23 MoM Growth Domestic sales 152,126 142,850 6.5% 1,33,027 14.35% Exports 22,199 20,311 9.3% 19,770 12.29% Maruti Suzuki July 2023 sales

The carmaker sold 62,049 utility vehicles (UVs) in July this year as compared to 23,272 units sold during the same period last year, thus, resulting in a massive YoY growth of 166%. This was mainly due to additions of new UVs to Maruti’s portfolio including Grand Vitara, Fronx, Jimny, and Invicto.

Speaking on the ongoing trend, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, MSIL conceded that UV sales will continue to grow while hatchback sales are likely to fall despite Maruti still commanding around 70 percent market share in the small car segment.

Further, total exports from Maruti increased from 20,311 units in July last year to 22,199 units in July this year, a YoY growth of 9.3 percent.