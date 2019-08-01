Maruti Suzuki sales witness massive 33.5% decline: Alto segment shrinks by almost 70%!

Unenthusiastic market sentiments have lead to the country's leading automobile manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, observe a substantial decline in its sales for the month of July 2019. The Indo-Japanese automaker sold a total of 1,09,264 units during last month. In comparison, during the same month last year, the sales for the carmaker stood at 1,64,369 units. This translates into an overall decline of 33.5%. In the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 98,210 units last month. However, in July 2018, the company sold 1,54,150 units. This accounts for a decrease of 36.3%.

The mini-cars space which includes the likes of Alto and Wagon R stood at 11,577 units in July 2019, in comparison to 37,710 units during the same month last year. This translates into a 69.3% decline. The sales in the compact segment, which includes the likes of Swift, Celerio, Baleno and Dzire, stood at 57,512 units down from 74,373 during the same month last year which accounts for a 22.7% decline.

Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, which fall in the utility vehicles segment, observed a combined sales of 15,178 units during July 2019 which is 38.1 % down from 24,505 units which the company sold during the same period last year. In the midst of this, the mid-size sedan Ciaz observed as sales of 2,397 units during July 2019 in comparison to 48 units during the same month last year. Exports for the company, in July, were down by 9.4 per cent at 9,258 units as against 10,219 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Despite the slowdown, Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch multiple new vehicles in the Indian market in the near future. On August 21st, the carmaker will launch a premium iteration of the Ertiga, by the name of XL6 in India. The same is going to retail through its premium dealership chain Nexa. Also, during the month of October this year, Maruti Suzuki will launch its first micro-SUV, the S-Presso in our country. The same is based on the Future Concept S which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo last year and is going to sit below the Vitara Brezza in the carmaker's vehicle line-up.