Maruti Suzuki domestic sales grow by 1.3%: Vitara Brezza & other UV sales up by 26.3% in July

Maruti Suzuki India Limited posted total sales of 108,064 units in July 2020. This is a growth of 88.2% over June 2020 and a fall of 1.1% over July 2019.

By:Updated: Aug 01, 2020 3:49 PM
Having witnessed a month of zero sales due to the countrywide lockdown, automobile OEMs are now looking at better days as sales start to pick up. Maruti Suzuki’s sales figures from July appear similar to those from the same month last year, with positive growth in domestic sales year-on-year. The total sales of the company stood at 1,08,064 units in July 2020, which is degrowth of 1.1 percent over July 2019 but an 88.2 percent growth compared to June this year. This includes domestic sales of 1,00,000 units and 1,307 units for other OEMs in the domestic market. In addition, the Company exported 6,757 units in July 2020.

The entry-level cars from Maruti Suzuki report a good growth pattern having sold 11,577 units in July last year and 17,258 in July this year. The segment comprises of the Alto and S-Presso (which was launched in September 2019).

The compact car segment comprising of Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, and Tour S registered a drop of 10.4 percent in July compared to the same month last year. Sales of the mid-size sedan Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have dropped tremendously by 45.6 percent (2,397 units in July 2019, 1,303 units in July 2020).

Utility vehicles that include Vitara Brezza, XL6 (launched in August 2019), Ertiga, S-Cross, and the Gypsy show signs of healthy growth. The segment sold a total of 15,178 units in July 2019 and 19,177 units in July this year, thereby growing by 26.3 percent.

Passenger vehicle sales for Maruti Suzuki stood at 96,478 units in July last month and 97,768 units in the same month this year, amounting to a 1.3 percent growth. The company’s exports dropped from 9,258 units in July last year to 6,757 in July 2020 – a 27 percent drop.

