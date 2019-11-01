After 7 months, Maruti Suzuki observes positive domestic sales: Here’s how the numbers look!

Maruti Suzuki has revealed its sales figures for the month of October 2019. And its good news for the Indo-Japanese automaker. After a gap of 7 months, the company has observed positive sales in the domestic market with numbers growing by 4.5 per cent in October 2019 in comparison to the same month last year. For reference, the domestic sales for Maruti Suzuki stood at 144,277 units during October 2019. While during the same month last year, sales stood at 138,100 units. Exports for the company also grew by 5.7 per cent in October 2019, resulting in an overall increase of 4.5 per cent in sales for the aforementioned month. The carmaker observed a 25 per cent increase in month-on-month sales.

The compact segment, which includes models such as the new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, grew by 15.9 per cent in October 2019. However, the mini segment, which includes the old WagonR, S-Presso and Alto, saw a decrease in sales of 13.1 per cent. The utility vehicle segment, in which Maruti sells the Vitara Brezza, XL6, Ertiga, S-Cross and Gypsy, rose by 11.3 per cent. Light commercial vehicle Super Carry saw an increase of 12.9 per cent in its sales during October 2019. On the other hand, the Ciaz saw a 39.1 per cent dip in sales for the aforementioned month.

Though the sales for Maruti Suzuki has increased for October 2019, in comparison to October 2018, from the period of April-October 2019, they have gone down by 20.3 per cent in comparison to the same period last year. The automotive industry is hopeful of an increase in sales on the back of the stimulus package given by the government. So far, the signs look positive. However, once the festive season ends, it remains to be seen that if the momentum stays or not.