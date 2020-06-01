Maruti Suzuki registers 18,539 unit sales during lockdown in May: Ertiga, Eeco top sellers

Maruti Suzuki restarted manufacturing post lockdown in accordance with the new regulations and guidelines, starting from 12 May at its Manesar facility, at its Gurugram facility from 18 May, followed by the Gujarat plant.

By:Updated: June 1, 2020 12:10:17 PM

Maruti suzuki, car sales

Maruti Suzuki has registered a total sale of 18,539 units in the month of May 2020 that includes 13,865 units sold in the domestic market and sale of 23 units to other OEM). The company resumed its manufacturing operations post lockdown in accordance with the new government regulations and guidelines, starting from 12 May at its Manesar facility and from 18 May at its Gurugram facility. This was followed by the beginning of production at Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) from 25 May 2020. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since 24 March due to the coronavirus lockdown owing to which car sales slipped down to zero in April this year. Manufacturers are now slowly picking up pace registering sales as the country moves towards lifting the lockdown. The manufacturer tells us that the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki Eeco, and Maruti Suzuki Baleno were the top three sellers, followed by the Alto, Dzire, and Wagon R.

The company exported 4,651 units following the resumption of port operations at Mundra and Mumbai port, ensuring that all guidelines for safety were followed.

Also read: Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here’s how

Maruti Suzuki’s showrooms opened in accordance with Centre and State guidelines in a graded manner across different cities. In a press statement, Maruti has said that the remaining showrooms will open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines.

In related news, to help bring back customers to its showrooms or improve digital sales, Maruti Suzuki has announced its collaboration with HDFC Bank to provide new retail financing solutions with low and flexible EMI plans on its cars to benefit its customers. Click the link above for more details.

