Maruti Suzuki sales down by 33% in October 2021: Semiconductor shortage affects production

In the last month, Maruti Suzuki retailed 1,08,991 units in the domestic market while registering the highest-ever monthly export figure of 21,322 units. The carmaker wholesaled 1.38 lakh vehicles, posting a YoY fall of 24 per cent.

Image for representational purposes only

Maruti Suzuki is the largest carmaker in the country. Last month, the company sold a total of 1,08,991 units in the Indian market, registering a YoY drop of roughly 33 per cent. In the corresponding month last year, Maruti Suzuki retailed a total of 1,63,656 units in the Indian market. The sales figures comprise 21,831 units from the mini segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso. The compact segment registered sales of 48,690 units. The compact space includes the Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S, and WagonR.

The company’s mid-size sedan – Ciaz, could find only 1,069 buyers in October this year. The utility vehicle segment, which comprises the Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza, and XL6, registered sales of 27,081 units. On the other hand, a total of 10,320 copies of the Eeco were sold last month. The carmaker also sold 3,797 units of its Super Carry light commercial truck in October this year, whereas the sales figure for units sold to other OEMs (Toyota) stood at 4,255 units.

In the overseas market, Maruti Suzuki managed to export a total of 21,322 units, which is the highest-ever monthly export. In comparison, the carmaker could only export 9,586 units in the same month last year. Total sales figures including domestic sales, commercial vehicle sales, sales to other OEMs, and export sales, sums up to 1,38,335 units. When compared with the 1,82,448 units wholesaled last year in October, it is a Yoy fall of 24 per cent.

While the insufficient supply of electronic components due to the global semiconductor shortage was the major challenge in production, the company took all possible measures to minimise the effect. Maruti Suzuki is also preparing to launch the all-new Celerio in the Indian market. In all likelihood, it will go on sale in the country by this month itself.

