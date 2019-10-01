Maruti Suzuki sales down 24 percent in September 2019: Ciaz sales dip sharply by over 72 percent

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has reported a 24.4 percent decline in total sales in September, selling 1,22,640 units in September compared to 1,62,290 units in September last year. Domestic sales declined by 26.7 percent at 1,12,500 units last month as against 1,53,550 units in September 2018. Sales of entry-level cars comprising of Alto and WagonR stood at 20,085 units as compared to 34,971 units in the same month last year, down 42.6 percent. Maruti's mid-size sedan Ciaz saw the steepest decline this September selling 1,715 units compared to 6,246 units in the same month last year amounting to a decline of 72.5 percent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, fell 22.7 percent at 57,179 units as against 74,011 cars in September last year. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined marginally at 21,526 units as compared to 21,639 in the year-ago month.

Exports in September were down by 17.8 percent at 7,188 units as against 8,740 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new XL6 in India in August at a starting price of Rs 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Ertiga MPV, the XL6 comes in two trims - Zeta and Alpha which are both available with the option of an automatic transmission. Engine options currently include a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso launched: Renault Kwid rival priced at Rs 3.69 lakh

Also, yesterday Maruti launched the S-Presso which small city car dimensions but with SUV-like styling. The S-Presso is the final production version of the ‘Future Concept S’ which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo. The final production model of the micro-SUV is aimed squarely at the Renault Kwid and the Datsun Redi-Go.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes in six variants - Std, LXI, VXI, VXI AGS, VXI+, and VXI+ AGS with prices starting at Rs 3.69 lakh for the base variant and Rs 4.91 lakh for the top-spec VXI+ with an auto transmission. Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.