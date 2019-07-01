Maruti Suzuki sales down 17 percent with 1.11 lakh cars sold

India's leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki has announced its sales numbers for the month of June 2019. The company sold a total of 1,24,708 units during June 2019. This included sales of 1,13,031 units in the domestic market along with 1,830 units of domestic OEM sales and 9,847 units of exports. Starting with the mini hatchback segment, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 18,733 units of Alto and old WagonR compared to 29,381 units sold in June 2018. With this, the company reported a negative sales of 36 percent. Speaking of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, the company sold 2,322 units of its midsize sedan last month compared to 1,579 units sold during the corresponding month last year.

Now coming to the company's utility vehicles including the Gypsy, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross, the brand sold a total of 17,797 units last month. In comparison, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 19,321 units of the said category during June 2018. Maruti Omni and Eeco saw a combined sales of 9,265 units last month compared to 12,185 units sold during the same period last year. With that being said, the total domestic passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,11,014 compared to 1,34,036 units sold during the same period last year. With this, the company saw a sales decline of 17 percent.

Now speaking of the light commercial vehicle category, Maruti Suzuki sold 2,017 units compared to 1,626 unit sales during the same period last year. That said, the company saw a healthy positive sales growth of 24 percent in this category. Coming to the export numbers, Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 9,847 units last month in comparison to 9,319 units exported during the same period last year. With this, the exports by the company saw a little over 5 percent growth. Summing it up, the total sales by the company including domestic and exports stood at 1,24,708 units compared to 1,44,981 units in June 2018, thereby recording a negative sales growth of 14 percent.

