Maruti Suzuki sales dip for fourth consecutive month: 19% YoY drop recorded for Nov 21

For November this year, the sales figure for Maruti Suzuki stood at 1,09,726 units. The shortage of electronic components is said to have affected the production volume.

By:December 2, 2021 5:16 PM
Maruti Suzuki

 

Maruti Suzuki closed the sales tally for the month of November 2021 by taking the stage as the top carmaker in the country. However, this is the fourth consecutive month for the company to post a decline in sales on a YoY basis. Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 1,09,726 units in the country in November. In the corresponding month last year, Maruti Suzuki retailed 1,35,775 units, consequently posting a YoY dip in sales of around 19 per cent.

According to Maruti Suzuki, the shortage of electronic components had an impact on the production of vehicles during the month. While it wasn’t as severe as it was earlier, the shortage did affect the production of vehicles sold in the domestic market. Nevertheless, the company took all possible measures to minimise the impact

The mini segment, which includes the Alto and S-Presso, contributed 17,473 units. The compact segment had the highest contribution with sales of 57,019 units. It comprises Baleno, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Tour S, and WagonR. The company’s only mid-size sedan – Ciaz, managed to find 1,089 buyers in November this year. The UV segment comprising vehicles like Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza, and S-Cross, posted sales of 24,574 units. However, the Eeco found 9,571 consumers in November.

Talking about commercial vehicles, a total of 3,291 copies of the Super Carry were sold in the market last month. Sales to other OEMs stood at 4,774 units. In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki sells vehicles (Baleno and Vitara Brezza) to Toyota, which the latter sells under a JV with Toyota badges.

Besides, the company has also posted the highest-ever monthly figures for export. The brand shipped 21,393 units to overseas markets last month. Models exported from the company’s Indian manufacturing facility also include the Suzuki Jimny, which is yet to be launched here in India.

