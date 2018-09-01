Maruti Suzuki sales decline for second month in a row: Sells 1.45 lakh cars in India

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India has registered a total domestic sales of 145,895 units in the month of August 2018 and has seen a decline in sales by 3.6% as compared to the same month last year. The company had sold 1.52 lakh units in August 2017. The decline in car sales is largely due to the unfortunate floods in Kerala and parts of Karnataka. The decline is also against a higher base in August 2017 that saw a boom in car sales due to the implementation of Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Maruti Suzuki Cars sales in August 2018

In the Indian market, sales of Maruti Suzuki's mini car that includes the cars like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R saw an increase in its sales by 1.3% with a total sales of 35,895 units. The compact segment that has Maruti's top-selling cars including Dzire, all-new Swift, Baleno, Ignis and Celerio saw a decline in sales of 3.6% with a total sales of 71,364 units in this segment. The company launched its new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift in India towards the latter half of the month that saw a sales of over 7000 units.

In the UV space, Maruti Suzuki sales dropped by a massive 16.2%. The company's top-selling UVs including the likes of Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga's sales stood at 17,971 units as against 21,442 units sold in August 2017. The company also sold 1805 units of its Super Carry LCV.

Overall, Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 158,189 units that includes 10,489 units it exported from India. However, the export from the country also declined by over 10%. The company had sold 163,701 (including exports) units last August 2018.