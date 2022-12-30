Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ‘Xtra’ edition revealed: Price announcement soon

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ‘Xtra’ edition has been officially revealed on the company’s social media platforms. Its prices are likely to be announced soon.

Maruti Suzuki has officially revealed the rugged version of the S-Presso on its social media platforms. Christened as the S-Presso ‘Xtra’, this limited edition model gets some cosmetic enhancements and will be based on the top-spec model of the hatchback. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition are likely to be announced soon.

Maruti S-Presso Xtra edition: What’s new?

This limited edition model of the S-Presso features some official accessories to enhance its styling. For instance, it gets a front skid plate, door cladding and wheel arch cladding. On the inside, the S-Presso Xtra edition gets red inserts on the door panels and dashboard along with new seat upholstery and mats.

Also Read: Top 5 hybrid cars launched in India in 2022: Grand Vitara to Innova HyCross

Maruti S-Presso Xtra edition: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the S-Presso Xtra edition remains identical to the standard model. It is powered by a K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT engine that gets idle start-stop technology as well. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Maruti S-Presso Xtra edition: Price and rivals

The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition haven’t been revealed yet. It’s likely to be a dealer-level fitment using the carmaker’s official accessories. In general, the S-Presso is currently priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Tata Tiago, etc.

Also Read: Upcoming Kia cars in India at Auto Expo 2023: Seltos facelift to new-gen Carnival

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.