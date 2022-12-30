Maruti Suzuki S-Presso ‘Xtra’ edition revealed: Price announcement soon

Maruti Suzuki has officially revealed the rugged version of the S-Presso on its social media platforms. Christened as the S-Presso ‘Xtra’, this limited edition model gets some cosmetic enhancements and will be based on the top-spec model of the hatchback. The prices of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition are likely to be announced soon.
Maruti S-Presso Xtra edition: What’s new?
This limited edition model of the S-Presso features some official accessories to enhance its styling. For instance, it gets a front skid plate, door cladding and wheel arch cladding. On the inside, the S-Presso Xtra edition gets red inserts on the door panels and dashboard along with new seat upholstery and mats.
Maruti S-Presso Xtra edition: Engine and gearbox
Mechanically, the S-Presso Xtra edition remains identical to the standard model. It is powered by a K-Series 1.0-litre dual-jet, dual-VVT engine that gets idle start-stop technology as well. This motor churns out 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT (AGS).
Maruti S-Presso Xtra edition: Price and rivals
The prices of the new Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Xtra edition haven’t been revealed yet. It’s likely to be a dealer-level fitment using the carmaker’s official accessories. In general, the S-Presso is currently priced from Rs 4.25 lakh to Rs 6.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It takes on the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Tata Tiago, etc.
