Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Video Review: How good is this Renault Kwid rival?

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). This micro-SUV is going to compete in the entry-level hatchback segment and stands as an alternative to the likes of the Renault Kwid and the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. The S-Presso is based on the Future S Concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. It comes with an exterior design that is unique and resembles that of an SUV. The aesthetics of the S-Presso can be a bit polarizing. To some, it might be something which instantly clicks, and for some, it may not work at all.
The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, however, are not as controversial as the exteriors. The dashboard layout is unique and modern. The instrument cluster in the S-Presso is mounted in the centre with smartly designed air-con vents on either side. The passenger side of the dashboard also features nice detailing. The top-spec variant of the S-Presso is decently equipped. It comes with steering mounted audio controls, a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play among other features. However, it does mises out on electrically operated ORVMs, rear power windows and alloy wheels.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is powered by a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. This BS-6 compliant engine is paired to a 5-speed manual transmission and also comes with a 5-speed AMT unit. This engine is refined and offers great driving dynamics in the city. Cruising at triple-digit speeds was not an issue either and the brakes also offer good initial bite and decent stopping power.
In terms of safety, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso comes with a driver-side airbag, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, driver and passenger seat belt warning along with high-speed alert system as standard. The S-Presso is based on the carmaker's HEARTECT platform which promises to offer higher safety standards.
