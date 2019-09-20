Maruti Suzuki S-Presso variant details leaked: Launch confirmed for 30th September

The entire variant line-up of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has been leaked ahead of its official launch on September 30th. The micro-SUV will be available in 6 manual and 3 automatic variants. The certification document, shared on the team-BHP forum also includes details related to S-Presso's dimensions, weight and tyre size. In the manual guise, the S-Presso will be available in Standard, Lxi, Lxi (O), Vxi, Vxi (O) and Vxi+ trims. On the other hand, in the automatic guise, this micro-SUV will be available in Vxi, Vxi (O) and Vxi+ variants.

In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will measure 3,665 mm in length, 1,520 mm in width and 1564 mm in height with the 14-inch wheels. With the 13-inch wheels, S-Presso's height stands at 1,549 mm. It has a wheelbase of 2,380 mm. With a kerb weight of 1,170 kgs. Under the hood, as expected, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is the same unit which is found on the Alto K10. In here, it will continue to produce 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. There will be a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer. In addition to this, Maruti will also offer a 5-speed AMT unit as well.

Express Drives recently spotted a test mule of the S-Presso testing on Delhi roads. The pre-production prototype was under heavy camouflage but it was clear that its aesthetics take significant inspiration from the Future S Concept. This micro-SUV will find its place below the Vitara Brezza in Maruti's portfolio. It will retail through the ARENA dealership outlets and stand as a competitor to the Renault Kwid. In terms of features, the S-Presso will get a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play, power windows among others. However, in order to keep the prices in check, it could give miss to automatic climate control, steering and seat height adjustments. Its prices are estimated to fall in-between Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom).