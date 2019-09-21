Maruti Suzuki S-Presso teased ahead of launch: Butch looks at budget price

Maruti Suzuki has teased its upcoming micro-SUV, the S-Presso, ahead of its official launch scheduled for the end of this month. Set to retail through its ARENA dealership outlets, the S-Presso has been designed and developed in India, for the Indian market and will also be exported to select international markets. This micro-SUV is based on the Future Concept S which was showcased at the Auto Expo last year. Looking at the teaser images of the S-Presso, it is quite apparent that Maruti has carried forward several design queues from the said concept.

Up-Front, this micro-SUV gets a butch look. The grille is similar to what we see on the Vitara Brezza and so is the shape of the housing for the fog-lamps. The bumper gets faux skid-plates along with black plastic claddings which add to its SUV-ish appearance.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be available in 9 variants. These will be namely Standard, Lxi, Lxi (O), Vxi, Vxi (O), Vxi+, Vxi AGS, Vxi (O) AGS and Vxi+ AGS. Under the hood, the S-Presso will get a BS-6 compliant 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This engine will produce 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will be positioned below the Vitara Brezza. It will compete against the likes of the Renault Kwid. Hence, we estimate its prices to start from Rs 4.5 lakh and go all the way up to Rs 6.5 lakh for the range-topping Vxi+ variant.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going to get a decent equipment list. Expect its top-spec trim i.e. the Vxi+, to get equipment such as a touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted audio controls, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, electrically adjustable OVMS, power windows, day and night IRVM among others. In terms of safety, the S-Presso will get a driver's side airbag, rear parking sensors, high-speed alert system, driver and passenger seat-belt warning as standard across the range.