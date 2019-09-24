Maruti Suzuki S-Presso spotted at dealership: Mid-spec variant revealed!

The launch of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is right around the corner. Ahead of its official debut, a unit of this micro-SUV has been spotted at a dealership stockyard. A video uploaded on the YouTube channel 'Power Stroke PS' completely reveals this upcoming offering from the homegrown automaker. The unit of the S-Presso seen in the video seems to be a mid-spec variant as it does not get LED daytime running lights. Also, the ORVMs and the door handles are not body-coloured. In addition to this, the front grille is devoid of chrome garnish. Furthermore, both the front and the rear seats do not come with adjustable head restraints. It does get body-coloured bumpers along with and is riding on steel wheels that are blacked-out (wheel covers dealer fitment).

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is going will be available in six trim levels. These include Standard, Lxi, Lxi (O), Vxi, Vxi (O) and Vxi+. The top-spec Vxi+ is going to get LED daytime running lights, body-coloured ORVMS and door handles, a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, steering mounted audio controls, day and night IRVM among other features. Going by the teasers released by Maruti Suzuki, it seems that the S-Presso is not going to get alloy wheels even on the top-spec trim.

The engine line-up of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso will consist of a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This unit will be BS-6 compliant. It will churn out 67 hp of power along with 90 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual gearbox. There will be a 5-speed AMT on offer as well.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is a derivative of the Future Concept S. The same was showcased in India last year at the 2020 Auto Expo. The S-Presso can be considered as a micro-SUV, but only in terms of its aesthetics. In terms of dimensions, it will be identical to a Renault Kwid or a Maruti Suzuki Alto, but have the external features of an SUV which include a flat bonnet and a beefed-up stance with plastic claddings and faux skid plates.

Image Credits: YouTube/PowerStrokePS